Carvana : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Verde Investments, Inc. on March 14, 2019.

The prices reported in Column 4 are weighted average prices. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $61.25 to $62.24, inclusive (weighted average of $61.7460); $62.25 to $63.24, inclusive (weighted average of $62.6082); and $63.27 to $63.63, inclusive (weighted average of $63.5078). The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth herein.

These Class A Shares are owned directly by Verde Investments, Inc., an entity which Mr. Garcia wholly owns and controls.

The prices reported in Column 4 are weighted average prices. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $60.13 to $61.12, inclusive (weighted average of $60.7123); $61.13 to $62.11, inclusive (weighted average of $61.3748); and $62.13 to $62.80, inclusive (weighted average of $62.4321), respectively. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth herein.

These Class A Shares are owned directly by the Ernest C. Garcia III Multi-Generational Trust III (the "Multi-Generational Trust"). Mr. Garcia has sole investment and dispository power over the Multi-Generational Trust assets and Mr. Garcia's son, Ernie Garcia, III, together with Ernie Garcia, III's children, are the sole beneficiaries of the Multi-Generational Trust.

These Class B Shares are owned directly by the Ernest Irrevocable 2004 Trust III (the "2004 Trust"). Mr. Garcia has shared investment and dispository power over the 2004 Trust assets and Mr. Garcia's son, Ernie Garcia, III, is the sole beneficiary of the 2004 Trust.

These Class B Shares are owned directly by the Multi-Generational Trust.

These Class B Shares are owned directly by ECG II SPE, LLC ("E-SPE"), an entity which Mr. Garcia wholly owns and controls.

These Class A Units ("Class A Units") of Carvana Group, LLC ("Carvana Group") are owned directly by Ernest C. Garcia II and are exchangeable for 0.8 Class A Shares pursuant to an Exchange Agreement, dated April 27, 2017, by and among the Issuer, Carvana Co. Sub LLC, Carvana Group and the members of Carvana Group (the "Exchange Agreement").

These Class A Units are owned directly by the 2004 Trust and are exchangeable for 0.8 Class A Shares pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.

These Class A Units are owned directly by the Multi-Generational Trust and are exchangeable for 0.8 Class A Shares pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.