|
Carvana : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
06/12/2019 | 06:04pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
GARCIA ERNEST C. II
|
|
CARVANA CO. [ CVNA ]
|
_____ Director
|
__ X __ 10% Owner
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
_____ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
1720 W. RIO SALADO PARKWAY,
|
|
6/10/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUITE A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
TEMPE, AZ 85281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature of
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
Ownership
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
Amount
|
(D)
|
Price
|
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Verde
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
6/10/2019
|
|
S (1)
|
|
|
31352
|
D
|
$61.746
|
(2)
|
108427
|
I
|
Investments,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inc. (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Verde
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
6/10/2019
|
|
S (1)
|
|
|
28498
|
D
|
$62.6082
|
(2)
|
79929
|
I
|
Investments,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inc. (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Verde
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
6/10/2019
|
|
S (1)
|
|
|
778
|
D
|
$63.5078
|
(2)
|
79151
|
I
|
Investments,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inc. (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Verde
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
6/11/2019
|
|
S (1)
|
|
|
13756
|
D
|
$60.7123
|
(4)
|
65395
|
I
|
Investments,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inc. (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Verde
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
6/11/2019
|
|
S (1)
|
|
|
62495
|
D
|
$61.3748
|
(4)
|
2900
|
I
|
Investments,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inc. (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Verde
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
6/11/2019
|
|
S (1)
|
|
|
2900
|
D
|
$62.4321
|
(4)
|
0
|
I
|
Investments,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inc. (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ernest C.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Garcia III
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100000
|
I
|
Multi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generational
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust III (5)
|
Class B Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52937458
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ernest
|
Class B Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11922461
|
I
|
Irrevocable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2004 Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III (6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ernest C.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Garcia III
|
Class B Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11952000
|
I
|
Multi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Generational
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust III (7)
|
Class B Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8000000
|
I
|
ECG II SPE,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC (8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
1. Title of Derivate
|
2.
|
3. Trans.
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans.
|
|
5. Number of
|
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature of
|
Security
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
Execution
|
Code
|
|
Derivative
|
|
Expiration Date
|
Securities Underlying
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
Date, if any
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
Securities Acquired
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or Disposed of
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
Shares
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Units
|
(9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
Class A
|
(9)
|
|
66171823
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
|
|
|
Ernest
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
Irrevocable
|
Class A Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
14903076
|
I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2004 Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
|
|
|
Ernest C.
|
Class A Units
|
(11)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
(11)
|
|
14940000
|
I
|
Garcia III
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
Multi-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
Generational
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust III
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12)
|
(12)
|
Class A
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
ECG II SPE,
|
Class A Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
10000000
|
I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
The sales reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Verde Investments, Inc. on March 14, 2019.
-
The prices reported in Column 4 are weighted average prices. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $61.25 to $62.24, inclusive (weighted average of $61.7460); $62.25 to $63.24, inclusive (weighted average of $62.6082); and $63.27 to $63.63, inclusive (weighted average of $63.5078). The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth herein.
-
These Class A Shares are owned directly by Verde Investments, Inc., an entity which Mr. Garcia wholly owns and controls.
-
The prices reported in Column 4 are weighted average prices. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $60.13 to $61.12, inclusive (weighted average of $60.7123); $61.13 to $62.11, inclusive (weighted average of $61.3748); and $62.13 to $62.80, inclusive (weighted average of $62.4321), respectively. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer or to the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the ranges set forth herein.
-
These Class A Shares are owned directly by the Ernest C. Garcia III Multi-Generational Trust III (the "Multi-Generational Trust"). Mr. Garcia has sole investment and dispository power over the Multi-Generational Trust assets and Mr. Garcia's son, Ernie Garcia, III, together with Ernie Garcia, III's children, are the sole beneficiaries of the Multi-Generational Trust.
-
These Class B Shares are owned directly by the Ernest Irrevocable 2004 Trust III (the "2004 Trust"). Mr. Garcia has shared investment and dispository power over the 2004 Trust assets and Mr. Garcia's son, Ernie Garcia, III, is the sole beneficiary of the 2004 Trust.
-
These Class B Shares are owned directly by the Multi-Generational Trust.
-
These Class B Shares are owned directly by ECG II SPE, LLC ("E-SPE"), an entity which Mr. Garcia wholly owns and controls.
-
These Class A Units ("Class A Units") of Carvana Group, LLC ("Carvana Group") are owned directly by Ernest C. Garcia II and are exchangeable for 0.8 Class A Shares pursuant to an Exchange Agreement, dated April 27, 2017, by and among the Issuer, Carvana Co. Sub LLC, Carvana Group and the members of Carvana Group (the "Exchange Agreement").
-
These Class A Units are owned directly by the 2004 Trust and are exchangeable for 0.8 Class A Shares pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.
-
These Class A Units are owned directly by the Multi-Generational Trust and are exchangeable for 0.8 Class A Shares pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.
-
These Class A Units are owned directly by E-SPE and are exchangeable for 0.8 Class A Shares pursuant to the Exchange Agreement.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
OfficerOther
|
|
GARCIA ERNEST C. II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1720 W. RIO SALADO PARKWAY, SUITE A
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
TEMPE, AZ 85281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VERDE INVESTMENTS, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1720 W. RIO SALADO PARKWAY, SUITE A
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
|
TEMPE, AZ 85281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Ernest C. Garcia II
|
6/12/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
Date
|
/s/ Ernest C. Garcia II, Verde Investments, Inc.
|
6/12/2019
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Carvana Co. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 22:03:06 UTC
|
|