Carvana : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

08/12/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

KEETON RYAN S.

CARVANA CO. [ CVNA ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O CARVANA CO., 1930 W. RIO

8/8/2019

Chief Brand Officer

SALADO PARKWAY

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

TEMPE, AZ 85281

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

8/8/2019

C (1)

28930

A

$0 (1) (2)

45547

D

Class A Common Stock

8/8/2019

S (1)

28930

D

$71.18 (1) (3)

16617

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Class B Units

(4)

8/8/2019

C

(1) (2)

36163 (1) (2)

(4)

(4)

Class A

28930.0

(1)

$0 (4)

266249 (5)

D

(4)

(4)

Common

Stock

(2) (4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The reported sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on March 14, 2019. The Reporting Person acquired the Class A Common Stock on August 8, 2019 by exchanging 36,163 Class B common units of Carvana Group, LLC ("Class B Units") for 28,930 shares of Class A Common Stock pursuant to an exchange agreement among the Issuer and certain common unit holders of Carvana Group, LLC, dated April 27, 2017 (the "Exchange Agreement").
  2. The Exchange Agreement permits holders of Class B Units to exchange their Class B Units for a number of shares of the Issuer's Class A Common Stock equal to the Class A Common Stock Value less the Adjusted Participation Threshold (as each term is defined in the Exchange Agreement) multiplied by 0.8 times the number of Class B Units being exchanged, divided by the Class A Common Stock Value.
  3. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $71.00 to $71.39, inclusive; the price reported above reflects the volume weighted average sale price.
  4. The exchanged Class B Units have a participation threshold of $0.00. The Class B Units have no expiration date.
  5. The Reporting Person was granted 500,000 Class B common units on March 24, 2015 with a participation threshold of $0.00; 125,000 vested on the grant date and 8,333 vest on the first of each month thereafter.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

KEETON RYAN S.

C/O CARVANA CO.

Chief Brand Officer

1930 W. RIO SALADO PARKWAY

TEMPE, AZ 85281

Signatures

/s/ Paul Breaux, by Power of Attorney for Ryan S. Keeton

8/12/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Carvana Co. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 21:41:09 UTC
