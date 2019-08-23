Log in
News : Companies
Carvana : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

08/23/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

PLATT IRA J.

CARVANA CO. [ CVNA ]

__X__ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O CARVANA CO., 1930 W. RIO

8/21/2019

SALADO PARKWAY

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

TEMPE, AZ 85281

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A Common Stock

8/21/2019

C(1)

13000

A

$0 (1)(2)

35382

D

Class A Common Stock

8/21/2019

S(1)

13000

D

$82.54 (1)(3)

22382

D

Class B Common Stock

8/21/2019

J

13000

D

$0

12733 (4)

D

Class A Common Stock

1150

I

By

Parents

Class B Common Stock

3078

I

By Son

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

$0.0 (2)

C (1)(2)

(2)

(2)

Class A

13000.0 (1)(2)

$0 (2)

Class A Units

8/21/2019

16250

Common

15916

D

Stock

$0.0 (2)

(2)

(2)

Class A

3078.0 (2)

Class A Units

Common

3848

I

By Son

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The reported sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on March 15, 2019 (the "Trading Plan"). The Reporting Person acquired the Class A Common Stock on August 21, 2019 by exchanging 16,250 Class A common units of Carvana Group, LLC ("Class A Units") for 13,000 shares of Class A Common Stock pursuant to an exchange agreement among the Issuer and certain common unit holders of Carvana Group, LLC, dated April 27, 2017 (the "Exchange Agreement").
  2. Pursuant to the Exchange Agreement, the Class A Units are exchangeable for 0.8 shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer. The Class A Units have no expiration date.
  3. This transaction was executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $82.50 to $82.82, inclusive; the price reported above reflects the volume weighted average sale price.
  4. Reflects the cancellation for no consideration of Class B Common Stock in connection with the conversion of Class A Units into Class A Common Stock.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

PLATT IRA J.

C/O CARVANA CO.

X

1930 W. RIO SALADO PARKWAY

TEMPE, AZ 85281

Signatures

/s/ Paul Breaux, by Power of Attorney for Ira J. Platt

**Signature of Reporting Person

8/23/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Carvana Co. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 22:25:01 UTC
