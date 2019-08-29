|
Carvana : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
08/29/2019 | 05:41pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
PLATT IRA J.
|
|
|
CARVANA CO. [ CVNA ]
|
__X__ Director
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
_____ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
C/O CARVANA CO., 1930 W. RIO
|
|
|
|
|
|
8/27/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SALADO PARKWAY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
TEMPE, AZ 85281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
7. Nature
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
Form:
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
|
Amount
|
(D)
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
8/27/2019
|
|
|
|
|
C(1)
|
|
|
|
1300
|
A
|
|
$0 (1)(2)
|
|
|
23682
|
|
D
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
8/27/2019
|
|
|
|
|
S(1)
|
|
|
|
1300
|
D
|
|
$84.50 (1)
|
|
|
22382
|
|
D
|
|
Class B Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
8/27/2019
|
|
|
|
|
J
|
|
|
|
1300
|
D
|
|
$0
|
|
|
11433 (3)
|
|
D
|
|
Class A Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1150
|
|
I
|
By
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Parents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class B Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3078
|
|
I
|
By Son
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
1. Title of
|
2.
|
|
3. Trans.
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans. Code
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Derivate Security
|
Conversion
|
|
Date
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
Derivative
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
Securities Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or Disposed of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
C (1)(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
1300.0 (1)(2)
|
|
$0 (2)
|
|
|
|
Class A Units
|
|
8/27/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1625
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
14291
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.0 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
Class A
|
|
3078.0 (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
|
|
|
3848
|
I
|
By Son
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
The reported sales were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person on March 15, 2019 (the "Trading Plan"). The Reporting Person acquired the Class A Common Stock on August 27, 2019 by exchanging 1,625 Class A common units of Carvana Group, LLC ("Class A Units") for 1,300 shares of Class A Common Stock pursuant to an exchange agreement among the Issuer and certain common unit holders of Carvana Group, LLC, dated April 27, 2017 (the "Exchange Agreement").
-
Pursuant to the Exchange Agreement, the Class A Units are exchangeable for 0.8 shares of Class A Common Stock of the Issuer. The Class A Units have no expiration date.
-
Reflects the cancellation for no consideration of Class B Common Stock in connection with the conversion of Class A Units into Class A Common Stock.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director 10% Owner OfficerOther
|
PLATT IRA J.
C/O CARVANA CO.X 1930 W. RIO SALADO PARKWAY TEMPE, AZ 85281
|
Signatures
|
|
|
/s/ Paul Breaux, by Power of Attorney for Ira J. Platt
|
8/29/2019
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Carvana Co. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 21:40:03 UTC
|
|