Carver Edison : Announces Expansion of Leadership Team, Gregory Barton Joins as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carver Edison , a New York City-based financial technology company that helps provide financial opportunity to public company employees through its patented technology, has announced the addition of Gregory Barton to the company's executive leadership team. Barton most recently served as Chief Legal Officer, and before that as Chief Operating Officer, of Wisdom Tree Investments, Inc. a leading ETF sponsor with $50 billion of assets under management.

With more than two decades of experience in executive positions for founder-led public companies in the technology, asset management and digital media industries, Barton will serve in a key leadership capacity as Carver Edison expands to meet growing client demand.

"Greg is joining our leadership team at an important moment for our company," said Aaron Shapiro, founder of Carver Edison. "As we continue to grow, his deep operational, legal and public company board expertise will help us serve our clients and expand our reach. We're excited to have Greg join the team."

"Cashless Participation™ solves for major shortfalls in Employee Stock Purchase Plans and I am thrilled to bring my experience in multiple C-suite roles to the team," said Barton. "The company has received significant backing from notable financial technology entrepreneurs and investors, which is a testament to the executive team's vision and focus. I look forward to helping Carver Edison continue to execute on its mission."

Among his roles prior to joining Wisdom Tree Investments in 2012, Barton served as Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs, General Counsel and Secretary of TheStreet, Inc., co-founded by Jim Cramer. He is a graduate of Harvard Law School (magna cum laude) and the Claremont McKenna College (summa cum laude).

For more details about Carver Edison, please visit www.carveredison.com .

About Carver Edison

Carver Edison provides financial opportunity to employees at public companies through its Cashless Participation™ technology and education platform, Carbon™. The company is backed by leading fintech entrepreneurs including Eli Broverman, co-founder of Betterment, Jeff Cruttenden, co-founder of Acorns, and other leading industry executives.

SOURCE Carver Edison