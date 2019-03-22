Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte : Management transactions according to art.3 (26) and art.19 of the EU Reg. 596/2014 - EN

casa

de

Piata Republicii nr. 18

UâvÉä|Çt

Gura Humorului 725300 Județul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000 Fax + 4 230 207001

club de munte

E-mail:actionari@bestwesternbucovina.rowww.bestwesternbucovina.ro

CURRENT REPORT

According to the provisions of EU Regulations no. 596/2014 on market abuse, to the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and Law no. 24/2017

Date of the report: 21.03.2019 Issuer's name: CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A. Headquarters: Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County Phone/fax no.: +40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001 Sole Registration Code: 10376500 Registration Number with the Trade Register: J33/718/1998 Subscribed and paid-up share capital 16.733.960 lei Main features of the issued securities: 167.339.600 shares, with a face value of lei 0,1/share

Regulated market on which the securities are traded: Bursa de Valori Bucuresti LEI Code 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Important event to report: management transactions according to art.3 (26) and art.19 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014

We hereby inform that on 21.03.2019 we have received a notification regarding the transactions carried out by SIF Muntenia S.A., as a person who has a close connection with persons exercising management responsibilities within the issuerCASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTES.A.

Please find enclosed to this report the notification received.

Ion Romica Tamas

General Manager and Vice-President of the Board of Administrators

Capital social: 16.733.960 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank