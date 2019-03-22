Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte : Management transactions according to art.3 (26) and art.19 of the EU Reg. 596/2014 - EN

casa
CURRENT REPORT
According to the provisions of EU Regulations no. 596/2014 on market abuse, to the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and Law no. 24/2017
|
Date of the report:
|
21.03.2019
|
Issuer's name:
|
CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.
|
Headquarters:
|
Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County
|
Phone/fax no.:
|
+40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001
|
Sole Registration Code:
|
10376500
|
Registration Number with the Trade Register:
|
J33/718/1998
|
Subscribed and paid-up share capital
|
16.733.960 lei
|
Main features of the issued securities:
|
167.339.600 shares, with a face value of lei 0,1/share
Regulated market on which the securities are traded: Bursa de Valori Bucuresti LEI Code 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53
Important event to report: management transactions according to art.3 (26) and art.19 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014
We hereby inform that on 21.03.2019 we have received a notification regarding the transactions carried out by SIF Muntenia S.A., as a person who has a close connection with persons exercising management responsibilities within the issuerCASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTES.A.
Please find enclosed to this report the notification received.
Ion Romica Tamas
General Manager and Vice-President of the Board of Administrators
Capital social: 16.733.960 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998
Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank
Disclaimer
