Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte : Management transactions according to art.3 (26) and art.19 of the EU Reg. 596/2014 - EN

03/22/2019 | 03:45am EDT

casa

de

Piata Republicii nr. 18

UâvÉä|Çt

Gura Humorului 725300 Județul Suceava

Tel: + 4 0230 207000 Fax + 4 230 207001

club de munte

E-mail:actionari@bestwesternbucovina.rowww.bestwesternbucovina.ro

CURRENT REPORT

According to the provisions of EU Regulations no. 596/2014 on market abuse, to the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 and Law no. 24/2017

Date of the report:

21.03.2019

Issuer's name:

CASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTE S.A.

Headquarters:

Gura Humorului, 18, Republicii Square, Suceava County

Phone/fax no.:

+40 230 207 000/ +40 230 207 001

Sole Registration Code:

10376500

Registration Number with the Trade Register:

J33/718/1998

Subscribed and paid-up share capital

16.733.960 lei

Main features of the issued securities:

167.339.600 shares, with a face value of lei 0,1/share

Regulated market on which the securities are traded: Bursa de Valori Bucuresti LEI Code 2549003JCE4UBBB88S53

Important event to report: management transactions according to art.3 (26) and art.19 of the EU Regulation no. 596/2014

We hereby inform that on 21.03.2019 we have received a notification regarding the transactions carried out by SIF Muntenia S.A., as a person who has a close connection with persons exercising management responsibilities within the issuerCASA DE BUCOVINA - CLUB DE MUNTES.A.

Please find enclosed to this report the notification received.

Ion Romica Tamas

General Manager and Vice-President of the Board of Administrators

Capital social: 16.733.960 lei, Cod unic de inregistrare : RO 10376500, Nr.inregistrare la ORC : J33/718/1998

Cont bancar : RO79RZBR0000060002432216 Raiffeisen Bank

Disclaimer

Casa de Bucovina Club de Munte SA published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 07:44:06 UTC
