Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Casablanca : Discloseable Transaction - Completion Of Acquisition Of Property

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 01:20am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2223)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

Reference is made to the announcement of Casablanca Group Limited (the "Company") dated 3 June 2019 in relation to the Proposed Acquisition (the "Announcement"). Unless the context

requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to the Formal Agreement, which were entered into on 17 June 2019 pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Provisional Agreement, have been fulfilled and the Completion took place on 31 July 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement. Upon the Completion, the Purchaser, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has become the sole owner of the Property.

By Order of the Board

Casablanca Group Limited

Cheng Sze Kin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 31 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Cheng Sze Kin (Chairman), Mr. Cheng Sze Tsan (Vice-chairman) and Ms. Wong Pik Hung as Executive Directors, and Mr. Lo Siu Leung, Dr. Cheung Wah Keung and Mr. Chow On Wa as Independent Non-executive Directors.

1

Disclaimer

Casablanca Group Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 05:19:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:50aONTEX : reports H1 2019 results
PU
01:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to existing registered shareholders and request for change form - notification of publication of corporate communication on the company's website
PU
01:50aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to non-registered holders and request form - notification of publication of corporate communication on the company's website
PU
01:50aOLD MUTUAL : to appeal High Court ruling granting former CEO Peter Moyo interim relief
PU
01:49aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : BBVA 2Q Net Profit Rose, Beating Expectations
DJ
01:48aAustria's OMV slightly reduces 2019 output target
RE
01:46aCREDIT SUISSE : confirms 2019 target after second-quarter net profit jumps 45%
RE
01:45aEUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS : Full year 2018-19 results
PU
01:45aTAKEAWAY COM : 31-07-2019 Press release H1 2019 Results
PU
01:45aFUGRO : half year financial results 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Oil gains a fifth day after U.S. stockpile drop amid rate optimism
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Expensive Gilead, Novartis cancer therapies losing patients to experimenta..
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
5Trump warns China against delaying trade deal as talks resume
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group