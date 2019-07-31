Casablanca : Discloseable Transaction - Completion Of Acquisition Of Property

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY

Reference is made to the announcement of Casablanca Group Limited (the "Company") dated 3 June 2019 in relation to the Proposed Acquisition (the "Announcement"). Unless the context

requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to the Formal Agreement, which were entered into on 17 June 2019 pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Provisional Agreement, have been fulfilled and the Completion took place on 31 July 2019 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Formal Agreement. Upon the Completion, the Purchaser, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has become the sole owner of the Property.

