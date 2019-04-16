Cascadia Windows & Doors : Launches World's First Fiberglass Window Wall

Cascadia Windows & Doors proudly launches the world’s first
fiberglass-framed window wall system. The Universal Series™ Window Wall
marks an innovative step forward in energy efficient building
technology, allowing architects and specifiers to substantially improve
the overall thermal performance of commercial and high-rise buildings,
without sacrificing windows size or glass area.
Boasting comparable structural performance, lifespan and price-point to
traditional aluminum window walls, the Universal Series™ Window Wall can
improve a building’s thermal performance by 50% to 150%, compared to
traditional aluminum, largely due to the inherent thermal efficiency of
the window wall’s fiberglass frame. Available with both double and
tripled paned glass, the Universal Series™ Window Wall delivers R4 & R7
thermal performance, respectively, and leverages similar technology as
the company’s Passive House Certified (U.S. and International) series of
windows and doors. This designed-in-North-America system arrives at an
opportune time for the construction industry.
“Jurisdiction across North America are aggressively outlining better
energy efficiency requirements for commercial buildings,” explains
Cascadia Windows & Doors President Mike Battistel. “Over the last 20
years, traditional commercial windows haven’t improved as much as other
building products, but they represent a very significant part of the
building envelope. The efficiency levels of windows impact everything
from the sizing of heating and cooling systems to general comfort and
livability of the space.”
And that was one of the main catalysts for the development of the
Universal Series™ Window Wall. As more aggressive building codes come
into effect across Canada and the U.S., the Cascadia team recognized
architects and specifiers were finding themselves having to trade
natural light and a more livable buildings for energy efficiency.
“Our Window Walls provide architects and specifiers the best of both
worlds,” says Battistel. “They can design exciting, engaging buildings
that people want to live and work in, all while delivering better
building efficiency. They don’t have to choose between the two. In
almost all cases our window walls exceed the most stringent code
requirements.”
The benefits of the Universal Series™ Window Wall go beyond just
efficiency—the product also helps a buildings bottom line. Apart from
reducing costs associated with construction of a building’s overall
heating and cooling infrastructure, the Universal Series™ Window Wall
reduces energy consumption over the lifespan of the building. And with a
life-span of between 50-75 years, those savings add up.
“We’re very excited about the Universal Series® Window Wall,” says
Battistel, “not just for what it can offer the building industry, but
how it can help slow climate change and deliver more livable spaces.”
ABOUT CASCADIA WINDOWS & DOORS:
Cascadia Windows & Doors was founded in 2008 in Langley, British
Columbia, Canada, by a collective of building science and window
specialists. Their focus was to innovate, commercialize, and produce the
most energy-efficient building products in the marketplace.
Cascadia manufactures resilient, versatile, and sustainable building
envelope products, including windows, doors, and cladding support systems
forged from high-quality pultruded fiberglass. Cascadia’s
mission is to lead North America’s transition to energy-efficient
building design. They accomplish this by offering high-performance
products that substantially reduce CO2 emissions, thereby
reducing the contribution to climate change.
Learn more at www.cascadiawindows.com
