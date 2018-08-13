Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

|
Announcement Title
|
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Aug 13, 2018 8:05
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG180813DVCA1X8H
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Ang Poh Seong
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer of the REIT Manager and Trustee-Manager
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Not Applicable
|
Dividend/ Distribution Type
|
Interim
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2018
|
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|
SGD 0.01902
|
Dividend/ Distribution Period
|
01/04/2018 TO 30/06/2018
|
Number of Days
|
91
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Taxation Conditions
|
Please refer to the attachment.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
23/08/2018 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
20/08/2018
|
Dividend Details
|
Payment Type
|
Payment Rate in Net
|
Taxable
|
Yes
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.01902
|
Net Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.01902
|
Pay Date
|
14/09/2018
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities