Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

08/13/2018 | 02:15am CEST
Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 13, 2018 8:05
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG180813DVCA1X8H
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ang Poh Seong
Designation Chief Executive Officer of the REIT Manager and Trustee-Manager
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type Interim
Financial Year End 31/12/2018
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.01902
Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/04/2018 TO 30/06/2018
Number of Days 91
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Taxation Conditions Please refer to the attachment.
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 23/08/2018 17:00:00
Ex Date 20/08/2018
Dividend Details
Payment Type Payment Rate in Net
Taxable Yes
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.01902
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.01902
Pay Date 14/09/2018
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 367,795 bytes)

Disclaimer

Viva Industrial Trust published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 00:14:01 UTC
