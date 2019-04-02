Log in
Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

04/02/2019 | 08:47pm EDT

UNI-ASIA GROUP LIMITED

Company Registration No: 201701284Z

Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of Uni-Asia Group Limited (the "Company") will be closed on May 8, 2019 for the preparation of dividend warrants for the proposed first and final one-tier tax exempt dividend of S$0.0625 per share and a special one-tier tax exempt dividend of S$0.0075 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services, at 80 Robinson Road, #02-00 Singapore 068898 up to 5.00 p.m. on May 7, 2019 will be registered to determine shareholders' entitlement to the proposed dividends. Shareholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with shares as at 5.00 p.m. on May 7, 2019 will be entitled to the proposed dividends.

The proposed dividends, if approved by shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid on May 17, 2019.

For and on behalf of Uni-Asia Group Limited 3 April 2019

Disclaimer

Uni-Asia Group Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 00:46:02 UTC
