Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

|
Announcement Title
|
Cash Dividend/ Distribution
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Apr 17, 2019 18:43
|
Status
|
New
|
Corporate Action Reference
|
SG190417DVCAB9RV
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Roy Teo
|
Designation
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Dividend/ Distribution Number
|
Not Applicable
|
Financial Year End
|
31/12/2019
|
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|
SGD 0.01163
|
Dividend/ Distribution Period
|
01/01/2019 TO 31/03/2019
|
Number of Days
|
90
|
Event Narrative
|
Narrative Type
|
Narrative Text
|
Additional Text
|
Soilbuild REIT's distribution of 1.198 cents per Unit for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 comprising:- (1) taxable income distribution of 1.163 cents per Unit; and (2) capital distribution of 0.035 cents per Unit.
|
Taxation Conditions
|
Tax will be deducted at source from the Taxable Income Distribution in certain circumstances.
|
Additional Text
|
Please refer to the attached announcement for details.
|
Event Dates
|
Record Date and Time
|
26/04/2019 17:00:00
|
Ex Date
|
25/04/2019
|
Dividend Details
|
Payment Type
|
Payment Rate in Net
|
Taxable
|
Yes
|
Gross Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.01163
|
Net Rate (Per Share)
|
SGD 0.01163
|
Pay Date
|
23/05/2019
|
Gross Rate Status
|
Actual Rate
|
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities