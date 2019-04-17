Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 17, 2019 18:43

Status New

Corporate Action Reference SG190417DVCAB9RV

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo

Designation Chief Executive Officer

Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable

Financial Year End 31/12/2019

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.01163

Dividend/ Distribution Period 01/01/2019 TO 31/03/2019

Number of Days 90

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text Soilbuild REIT's distribution of 1.198 cents per Unit for the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 comprising:- (1) taxable income distribution of 1.163 cents per Unit; and (2) capital distribution of 0.035 cents per Unit.

Taxation Conditions Tax will be deducted at source from the Taxable Income Distribution in certain circumstances.

Additional Text Please refer to the attached announcement for details.

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 26/04/2019 17:00:00

Ex Date 25/04/2019

Dividend Details

Payment Type Payment Rate in Net

Taxable Yes

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.01163

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.01163

Pay Date 23/05/2019

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate