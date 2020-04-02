Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cash system sound and functioning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 07:53pm EDT

The Reserve Bank continues to confirm that ATM cash deposit and withdrawal facilities and the system that supports them are functioning well and there is plenty of cash available.

'We are talking regularly with the major banks and their key service suppliers, and they continue to report that all is well,' Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said.

Mr Hawkesby said banks and customers are adjusting to a range of changes to ATM, branch, and retail cash operations as financial and other essential services settle into new requirements and operating environment.

'It is not unusual for ATMs to close down occasionally for any number of reasons. Some street-facing ATMs, for example, are now more difficult to service as they require entry through a business that's closed.

'Most banks are offering very limited branch hours at a reduced number of branches for essential banking only - including for people who cannot use ATMs, cards, apps or online services. Check their opening hours before setting out. If you do need to visit a branch you can use public transport to do this.

'We understand many shoppers and retailers are preferring to avoid cash transactions in order to reduce face time and physical contact. Everyone needs to remember that all shopping and payment methods involve surface contacts and good hand hygiene remains essential.

'Retailers offering essential services should be making provision for shoppers who can only pay with cash. Shoppers who need to pay with cash are more likely to be young, elderly, poor, disabled, seasonal workers, or vulnerable.

'The cash system is prepared to deal with challenges that might arise during COVID-19,' Mr Hawkesby says.

More information:

Media contact
Oliver Bates
Manager, External Stakeholders
DDI: +64 4 474 8627
Email: Oliver.Bates@rbnz.govt.nz

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of New Zealand published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 23:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:26pHARDWOODS DISTRIBUTION : HDI Provides Business Update Regarding COVID-19
AQ
09:23pZentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
09:20pAMERICAN AIRLINES : slashes flights but has no plans to halt U.S. service
RE
09:18pRetail turnover rises 0.5 per cent in February (Media Release)
PU
09:18pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A ELETROBRÁS : Market Annoucement - 04.02.2020 - Eletropar
PU
09:17pBOEING : to Temporarily Suspend Philadelphia Area Operations in Response to Escalating COVID-19 Pandemic
PR
09:12pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : shuts U.S. factory after two coronavirus cases
RE
09:08pTAAL DISTRIBUTED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES : Files Patent for Blockchain Computing Device
AQ
09:07pAirline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
RE
09:01pOver 20 Exclusive Gunpla and Dragon Ball Figures on Sale Now at PREMIUM BANDAI USA
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
5CENOVUS ENERGY INC. : CENOVUS ENERGY : backs further curtailment as Alberta mulls global oil cut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group