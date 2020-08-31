Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cashfloat : Reports an Increase of Over 270% in Loan Fee Fraud Attempts Since the Start of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 12:01am EDT

Cashfloat.co.uk, one of the UK's leading online unsecured direct lenders, reported a record increase of over 270% in loan fee fraud attempts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with an average loss of £250 per victim.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200830005015/en/

The Cashfloat security team reports a 270% increase in loan fee fraud attempts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Cashfloat security team reports a 270% increase in loan fee fraud attempts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The significant increase in loan fee scams can be attributed to two main factors:

1. COVID-19 - Due to the crisis brought on by the pandemic, more people are desperate for a loan due to salary cuts, job losses, and reduced work. Fraudsters are exploiting this by promising people a loan after other lenders have declined them.

2. Reduced lender activity – More unsecured lenders are now in administration. Those still in operation are working at a reduced capacity to minimise risk on loans being taken during these uncertain times.

Following an exhaustive investigation, the Cashfloat security team found that over 95% of loan scam victims applied on a loan broker site before being contacted by scammers. Their research concluded that scammers, suspected to be based in India, use the confidential data they obtain from broker sources to contact loan applicants and ask them to pay loan origination fees, while pretending to be calling from Cashfloat.

One victim, who did not wish to be named, said:

"Recently, I had made some applications on broker websites, and that's why I was so easily fooled. If I hadn't been applying for loans online, I would have been more suspicious."

In 2018, the FCA reported that 72% of the public are unaware of loan-related scams. Cashfloat has made it their mission to raise awareness of this type of fraud to protect potential future victims.

Cashfloat has responded by reporting each case to the relevant authorities, such as the FCA, Action Fraud and the Citizens Advice Consumer Service. They've also released call recordings of scammers in action on their Fraud Prevention Centre, which is updated regularly. Lastly, they've published guidance on their website and social media accounts on how to spot loan fee scams. In summary, they advise all consumers to:

  • Apply for loans with a direct lender only, not a broker
  • Never respond to callers offering loans over the phone
  • Never pay upfront fees for a loan

You can read the full guidance from Cashfloat here.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:40aTOYOTA MOTOR : TMC Announces Personnel Changes in Senior Management
PU
12:36aM2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
GL
12:35aPIERER MOBILITY AG : Guidance for 2020 - Optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020
EQ
12:35aHelvetica Swiss Living Fund increases its real estate portfolio to CHF 101 million in the first half of 2020
TE
12:34aAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : New Zealand ends second lockdown in Auckland
AQ
12:30aCANAAN : Announces the Departure of a Vice President
PU
12:30aELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Science Editor Dr. Thomas Glenn and Zhittya Genesis Medicine's Dr. Jack Jacobs.
AW
12:29aHYPOTHEKARBANK LENZBURG : und Yokoy lancieren Firmenkarte ohne Gebühren für die Schweiz
PU
12:25aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Change Of Share Registrar And Place Where The Register Of Members And Index Is Kept
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Australia shares wobble ahead of cenbank rate decision; NZ falls
3NOVA EYE MEDICAL LIMITED : NOVA EYE MEDICAL : Records FY20 Net Profit After Tax of $35.7 Million
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : TMC Announces Personnel Changes in Senior Management
5M2 Compliance to Sponsor the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor Conference
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group