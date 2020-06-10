Log in
Casinos Select Procurant for Food Safety and Task Management

06/10/2020 | 11:59am EDT

Procurant signs Colonial Downs, del Lago Resort & Casino, Resorts World New York and Kansas Crossing Casino as part of push to enhance food safety and employee hygiene as casinos begin to reopen

Procurant, a Silicon Valley technology company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced the signing of four new customers for its SureCheck food safety and task management software. Virginia-based Colonial Downs, Kansas-based Kansas Crossing Casino and New York-based del Lago Resort & Casino and Resorts World Casino New York City will all use Procurant’s mobile application and cloud-based platform to support enhanced protocols and safety for employees and guests.

“The gaming industry has a long tradition of being innovative in their use of technology, and we are happy to support these forward-thinking organizations as they re-open and ramp up operations to ensure the safest environment for their guests,” said Eric Peters, CEO, Procurant.

Procurant SureCheck is an industry standard mobile application with integrated sensors and a set of sophisticated checklists for food safety and general facility operations. SureCheck is currently used in more than 14 countries around the world, recording over 1 million temperature checks every day and logging over 40 million food safety and checklist observations every month.

Procurant SureCheck includes:

- Mobile device-enabled checklists for COVID-19 related tasks and measurements;
- Durable temperature-sensing probes and IoT devices;
- Cloud-based storage of all observations, activities and audit commentary;
- Corrective action alerts for issues requiring immediate attention;
- Photo or video capture with notes;
- Complete reporting and analytics.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with US$89 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com


© Business Wire 2020
