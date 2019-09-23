Trustonic Secured Platform helps Casio protect new flagship wearable device

Device and application security leader Trustonic today announces that Casio has selected Trustonic Secured Platform (TSP) to bring additional security and trust to its next-generation flagship wearable. The Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F21HR launched in August with a range of innovative features, including GPS, offline maps, heart rate and VO2 max measurement, designed for athletes and consumers who enjoy the outdoors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005566/en/

Casio Chooses Trustonic to Secure and Enhance Next-gen Smartwatches (Photo: Business Wire)

The smartwatch market is set to be worth over $31 billion by 20251, driven by consumer demand for new wearable features and advancements in sensors, processing power and connectivity. To meet these demands, safeguard its customers and brand and support its application developer community, Casio is using Trustonic’s hardware-backed security to enable enhanced smartwatch features, functionality, speed and ease of use for outdoor adventurers. Trustonic is helping Casio to protect the sensitive tracking and biometric data that is now stored and transmitted by wearables.

“Wearables are rapidly gaining momentum, driven by consumer demand for cool new features and richer experiences,” comments Ben Cade, CEO of Trustonic. “To future-proof smartwatches, deliver new functionality and safeguard the personal data captured, processed and transmitted by them, innovative OEMs like Casio are looking to the security best-practices of the smartphone ecosystem. Our TSP platform enables devices to be designed, developed and built on a proven foundation of hardware-backed trust.

“With our help, Casio is enabling end-users to go harder in search of something new.”

The new smartwatch leverages Trustonic Secured Platform (TSP), a proven security technology already deployed in 2 billion smart devices. TSP protects connected devices like wearables, smartphones, automotive in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) platforms and healthcare devices by delivering industry-standard based, hardware-backed security. It provides security-by-design from the silicon level up with no additional bill of materials for the OEM and has been optimized to meet the requirements of high-volume manufacturers like Casio. TSP utilizes Trustonic’s Common Criteria and GlobalPlatform-certified Trusted Execution Environment (TEE*), which is enabling Casio to satisfy Google’s Keymaster and verified boot requirements and develop future-proof consumer smartwatches.

“Casio’s customers have active lifestyles and high expectations of wearable devices, and Trustonic is helping Casio to lead the charge in pursuit of new experiences,” adds Ben. “Of course, meeting security requirements is essential, and our clients like Casio always put users’ privacy first, but integrating TSP is also about enabling application developers to build apps on a foundation of trust that help athletes to be more dynamic in their enjoyment of the great outdoors.”

To learn more about Trustonic solutions for wearables and smartwatches, and see how TSP can make your connected devices simpler, faster and more secure, visit https://www.trustonic.com/solutions/trustonic-secured-platforms-tsp/.

ENDS

1https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smartwatch-market

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005566/en/