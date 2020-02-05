Log in
Casper Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

02/05/2020 | 05:46pm EST

Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper” or the “company”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,350,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $12.00 per share. Casper has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,252,500 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 6, 2020 under the ticker symbol “CSPR,” and the offering is expected to close on February 10, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies are serving as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 5, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com
  • Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, via telephone: 877-821-7388. or via email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Casper:

Casper is a global sleep company. The company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs in San Francisco. In addition to its global ecommerce business, Casper owns and operates 60 Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.


© Business Wire 2020
