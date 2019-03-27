Casper Sleep Raises $100 Million, Now Valued at $1.1 Billion

Online mattress retailer Casper Sleep Inc. said it has reached a valuation of $1.1 billion with a new $100 million funding round.

Participants include return investors New Enterprise Associates, IVP, Norwest Venture Partners and Target. New investors include Dani Reiss, the chief executive of Canada Goose Holdings, who is joining Casper's board.

Karen Katz, former chief executive of Neiman Marcus Group, also joined the board.

Casper said it had 2018 revenue of more than $400 million.

Casper, which has more than 20 Sleep Shop stores, said the new funding will help its "omnichannel growth" and its plans to "become the world's largest end-to-end sleep company."

www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-27/mattress-startup-casper-joins-the-unicorn-club-with-new-funding

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com