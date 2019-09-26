Cassini Resources : Annual Report to shareholders

|
CONTENTS
|
|
Corporate Information....................................................................................
|
1
|
Chairman's Letter.........................................................................................
|
2
|
Review of Operations....................................................................................
|
3
|
Directors' Report........................................................................................
|
16
|
Auditor's Independence Declaration................................................................
|
32
|
Independent Auditor's Report........................................................................
|
33
|
Financial Statements...................................................................................
|
37
|
Directors' Declaration..................................................................................
|
69
|
Corporate Governance Statement...................................................................
|
70
|
ASX Additional Information...........................................................................
|
71
This financial report includes the consolidated financial statements and notes of Cassini Resources Limited and its controlled entities ('the Group'). The Group's functional and presentation currency is AUD ($).
A description of the Group's operations and of its principal activities is included in the review of operations and activities in the Directors' report. The Directors' report is not part of the financial report.
Infill drilling Nebo-Babel, West Musgrave Project (Cover image - Mapping at Mount Squires Project)
Directors
Michael (Mike) Young,
Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Bevan,
Managing Director
Gregory (Greg) Miles,
Executive Director
Philip (Phil) Warren,
Non-Executive Director
Jonathan (Jon) Hronsky,
Non-Executive Director
Company Secretary
Steven Wood
Registered Office &
Principal Place of Business
Ground Floor, 16 Ord Street West Perth WA 6005
-
+61 8 6164 8900
-
+61 8 6164 8999
-
admin@cassiniresources.com.au
www.cassiniresources.com.au
Postal Address
PO Box 685
West Perth WA 6872
Australia
Share Registry
Automic Registry Services
Level 2, 267 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
Telephone: +1300 288 664
Auditors
BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd
38 Station Street
Subiaco WA 6008
Bankers
ANZ
Level 1, 1275 Hay Street
West Perth WA 6005
Solicitors
Steinepreis Paganin
Level 4, Next Building
16 Milligan Street
Perth WA 6000
Stock Exchange
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Level 40, Central Park
152-158 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000
ASX Code: CZI
Frankfurt Stock Exchange
FWB Code: ICR
|
"Romam uno die non fuisse conditam."
In the event that you didn't go to a Catholic school in small town Canada, the phase above is Latin for "Rome wasn't built in a day".
And so it is with advancing Australia's largest undeveloped nickel-copper deposit; Nebo-Babel.
Given my long experience in mining and particularly resource development, the absolute magnitude and class of this project never gets lost on me and I consider Cassini to be very fortunate to have an equally high-class joint venture partner in OZ Minerals. During the year,
OZ Minerals moved to 70% ownership of the West Musgrave Project (WMP) Joint Venture.
The development work done by the WMP JV team has been simply world-class as evidenced by drilling during 2018 and 2019 amounting to 100,000m, the calibre of test-work and different project configurations being assessed. This work will culminate in the release of the Pre-Feasibility Study in early 2020.
The trust and goodwill between the executive, and technical teams at Cassini and OZ Minerals continues to grow as the Nebo-Babel project moves towards becoming the first mine, hopefully of many, in the West Mugrave.
As I've said before, Nebo-Babel is the foundation for a potential multi-mine,multi-decade mining camp. Further work this year has been conducted at Succoth, a major copper resource only 13km from Nebo-Babel, where exploration has confirmed thick zones of copper mineralisation. The results of Cassini's work has significant implications for future resource and mining evaluations. It's a company maker in its own right.
Further afield within the WMP JV, exploration success continues. Very successful diamond drilling at One Tree Hill intersected a series of stacked mineralised zones of copper-nickel-PGE mineralisation. Again, a company maker in its own right, this project highlights the enormous potential at WMP.
Cassini continues to also develop its own projects outside of the WMP JV. Still in the West Musgrave Province, Cassini has amassed a large tenement package to the west of the JV landholding which has potential for further base metals but also for gold at Mt Squires (CZI 100%). Gold mineralisation was identified by Western Mining Corporation during the 1990's with follow up drilling by Beadell Resources in the mid 2000's. Cassini completed a drilling program, the first since 2011, during 2H 2019 and drilling results confirms previous results by Beadell of 15m @ 2.3g/t from 31m. Cassini's best results include 20m @ 1.27g/t including 7m @ 2.54g/t from 23m.
As I said previously, developing a mine is a long game. Whilst markets thrive on short term noise and volatility, for the value investor the fundamentals for copper and nickel are excellent.
The timing of delivery of the WMP into production is well aligned with the increasing demand from the electric vehicle (EV) and battery market. Growth figures for batteries still outpaces the development of new battery-mineral deposits including nickel, copper, and cobalt. And being a sulphide-nickel copper project, the WMP JV is well placed to deliver nickel sulphate into this growing and important market.
During the year, we welcomed a new shareholder, Tinci (HK) Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd, a Chinese battery metals end-user listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SHE:002709). Tinci is one of the largest battery electrolyte manufacturers in China and their engagement indicates the global significance of our project and real demand for end-users to secure future product.
We appreciate all our shareholders, some new, some not so new, for their support and belief in the strategy of the company.
All of the success outlined above would not have been possible without the hard work and commitment of the executive and the technical teams. In particular, I would like to thank Richard Bevan with whom I started this journey in 2012, and his whole team headed by Greg Miles.
A JV is only as successful as your partner, and I want to thank Andrew Cole, his executive team at OZ Minerals and the whole WMP JV team for their efforts and commitment during the year.
Finally, I also pay tribute to our Board which works so well as a team is fully immersed in our vision of building a mining company.
Review of Operations
Cassini's principal activities during the financial year were focused on progressing the $36m Earn-in/Joint Venture Agreement with OZ Minerals Limited ("OZ Minerals") (ASX: OZL) at the West Musgrave Project, whilst advancing the Company's other projects.
The West Musgrave Project is one of Australia's largest undeveloped nickel/copper deposits, with the Company's partner OZ Minerals continuing to earn-in through a 3-stage Joint Venture Agreement. Stage 1 of the earn-in was reached in November 2017 with the completion of a Further Scoping Study (FSS) on the development of the Nebo-Babel Deposits. OZ Minerals immediately elected to commence a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and satisfied the Stage 2, 51% earn-in milestone by contributing the initial spend of $3 million, followed by a further $19 million on the PFS at the Nebo-Babel deposits and regional exploration in the current period. Stage 3 of the earn-in was reached in April 2019 by contributing a total of $36 million towards the Nebo-Babel PFS and regional exploration.
OZ Minerals will continue to sole fund the Nebo-Babel Studies until a Definitive Feasibility Study and decision to mine is delivered. In respect of any amount funded by OZ Minerals in excess of $36 million, Cassini will be loan-carried for its 30% contribution, with principal and capitalized interest to be repaid 5 years after the commencement of production at the WMP.
The Company made a decision to surrender the West Arunta Zinc Project during the period. The Company continues to progress its 100% owned Mount Squires Gold Project and completed the acquisition of 80% of the Yarawindah Brook Project during the period, providing leverage to early stage gold and base metal exploration success.
Exploration Camp, West Musgrave Project
Core logging, West Musgrave Camp
|
