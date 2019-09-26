Cassini Resources : Annual Report to shareholders

"Romam uno die non fuisse conditam." In the event that you didn't go to a Catholic school in small town Canada, the phase above is Latin for "Rome wasn't built in a day". And so it is with advancing Australia's largest undeveloped nickel-copper deposit; Nebo-Babel. Given my long experience in mining and particularly resource development, the absolute magnitude and class of this project never gets lost on me and I consider Cassini to be very fortunate to have an equally high-class joint venture partner in OZ Minerals. During the year, OZ Minerals moved to 70% ownership of the West Musgrave Project (WMP) Joint Venture. The development work done by the WMP JV team has been simply world-class as evidenced by drilling during 2018 and 2019 amounting to 100,000m, the calibre of test-work and different project configurations being assessed. This work will culminate in the release of the Pre-Feasibility Study in early 2020. The trust and goodwill between the executive, and technical teams at Cassini and OZ Minerals continues to grow as the Nebo-Babel project moves towards becoming the first mine, hopefully of many, in the West Mugrave.

As I've said before, Nebo-Babel is the foundation for a potential multi-mine,multi-decade mining camp. Further work this year has been conducted at Succoth, a major copper resource only 13km from Nebo-Babel, where exploration has confirmed thick zones of copper mineralisation. The results of Cassini's work has significant implications for future resource and mining evaluations. It's a company maker in its own right. Further afield within the WMP JV, exploration success continues. Very successful diamond drilling at One Tree Hill intersected a series of stacked mineralised zones of copper-nickel-PGE mineralisation. Again, a company maker in its own right, this project highlights the enormous potential at WMP. Cassini continues to also develop its own projects outside of the WMP JV. Still in the West Musgrave Province, Cassini has amassed a large tenement package to the west of the JV landholding which has potential for further base metals but also for gold at Mt Squires (CZI 100%). Gold mineralisation was identified by Western Mining Corporation during the 1990's with follow up drilling by Beadell Resources in the mid 2000's. Cassini completed a drilling program, the first since 2011, during 2H 2019 and drilling results confirms previous results by Beadell of 15m @ 2.3g/t from 31m. Cassini's best results include 20m @ 1.27g/t including 7m @ 2.54g/t from 23m. As I said previously, developing a mine is a long game. Whilst markets thrive on short term noise and volatility, for the value investor the fundamentals for copper and nickel are excellent.