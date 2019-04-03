Cassini Resources : Capital Raising

ASX Release (CZI)

04 April 2019

CASSINI COMPLETES PLACEMENT OF A$7.0M,

CORNERSTONED BY TINCI (HK) LIMITED

HIGHLIGHTS

•A$7.0 million placement completed to Institutional and Strategic Investors

•Placement cornerstoned by Tinci (HK) Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd (002709.SHE, market capitalisation of ~A$2.2b) and is supported by existing major shareholders

•Tinci Materials is one of the largest lithium ion battery electrolyte manufacturers in China and is currently conducting a feasibility study for the production of high-quality nickel sulphate from nickel sulphide concentrate for the battery industry

•Funds raised will ensure Cassini is fully-funded through the Feasibility Study stages of the West Musgrave Project (WMP) and sufficiently capitalised to progress exploration on its 100% owned projects

•Discussions to commence with Tinci as a potential WMP off-take funder, which will be evaluated alongside other funding options

Cassini Resources Limited (ACN 149 789 337) (ASX: CZI) (Cassini or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed a Placement to institutional, sophisticated and strategic investors to raise A$7.0 million (before costs) (Placement).

The Placement will result in the issue of 70 million new ordinary shares at a price of A$0.10 per share.

The funds from the Placement will be used for working capital for the Company throughout the feasibility study stages of the WMP and to progress its exploration stage projects (Yarawindah Brook and Mt Squires) in Western Australia. The WMP studies are funded by Earnin/JV partner OZ Minerals (ASX: OZL), with OZL sole funding activities at the WMP until the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study and decision to mine.

A key cornerstone investor in the Placement was Tinci (HK) Limited (Tinci (HK)), a 100% subsidiary of Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co. Ltd (Tinci Materials). Tinci Materials is listed on the Shenzen Stock Exchange (SHE:002709) and is a leading manufacturer and marketer for lithium-ion battery materials. Tinci Materials was one of the pioneers of electrolyte manufacturers in China for lithium-ion batteries and has successfully established business collaborations with first class international customers. Tinci Materials is currently conducting a feasibility study on the production of nickel sulphate from nickel sulphide concentrate for the battery industry.

The Placement was further supported by existing major shareholders who have a history of project development, off-take and financing of battery minerals assets.