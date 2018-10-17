Cassini Resources : Company Presentation - Brisbane Resources Round-up 2018

Brisbane Resources Round-up 2018

17-18 October 2018

Company Highlights

 Rapidly progressing a world class nickel + copper sulphide project with ASX100 partner OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL)

 One of the few new sulphide projects of scale being developed globally

 Significant opportunity to add value to project through Prefeasibility Study and ongoing exploration

 Base metal market dynamics continue to improve with new demand for high quality products

Recent Events

 A$4.2 million placement completed to institutional, sophisticated and strategic investors

 Key cornerstone investors include Mr. Xu Jinfu, Chairman and major shareholder of Chinese end-user Tinci Materials

 Tinci Materials is one of the largest battery electrolyte manufacturers in China

 Other investors with a track record of developing and financing battery minerals assets

 Add significant funding capacity to CZI

Corporate Snapshot

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) code Frankfurt Stock Exchange code

CZI

ASX Share price (close 16-Oct-18) 52 week low / high

ICR A$0.07 A$0.06 / A$0.125

Shares outstanding 345.5M

Options on Issue 15.15M

Market capitalisation Cash (30-Jun-18)A$24.5 M

A$1.4MCapital Raise 17-Aug-18 $4.2M

MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS

MACA (ASX:MLD) 8.6%

Mr Xu, Jing Fu (Tinci Material Technology Co) 4.7%

Mr Bu, Xiao Yu 4.7%

GR Engineering (ASX:GNG) 4.4%

Directors and Management 4.1%

