Cassini Resources : Completes Yarawindah Brook Acquisition

ASX Release (CZI)

7 June 2019

Completion of the Yarawindah Brook Acquisition

HIGHLIGHTS

Cassini completes acquisition of 80% of Yarawindah Brook Project

Executed Joint Venture agreement

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Yarawindah Brook Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Project (the "Project") in Western Australia by acquiring 80% of the issued share capital of Souwest Metals Pty Ltd ("Souwest"), a private company associated with Kalgoorlie prospector Mr Scott Wilson.

This follows the announcement by the Company on the exercising of the Option Agreement on 11 April 2019.

Consideration for the acquisition (as per ASX announcement 18 January 2018 and 11 April 2019), is the payment of A$300,000 and the grant of 6,072,302 options, each with a 3 year expiry date and exercisable at $0.1235. The Company will allot the options within its ASX Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity. Settlement is expected shortly.

Cassini and the existing Souwest shareholders have now executed a Joint Venture ("JV") agreement. Under the terms of the JV agreement, Cassini is to sole fund all expenditure (Sole Funding Period) up until a Decision to Mine is made. After the Sole Funding Period, Cassini and Souwest are to contribute proportionally to the JV, or alternatively, Souwest may elect to convert its then Shareholder Interest into a 2% Net Smelter Royalty.

Background to the Yarawindah Project

The Yarawindah Brook Project is located 130km northeast of Perth, on agricultural land near the township of New Norcia. The project has had limited nickel, copper and cobalt exploration, despite a favourable regional setting, prospective geology and near-surface occurrences of nickel and copper mineralisation. Historic exploration on E70/4883 has focussed primarily on a small platinum and palladium (PGE's) resource which the Company views as a "path-finder" anomaly for potential massive nickel - copper - cobalt sulphides.

The Company completed an airborne electromagnetic survey (AEM) over the project in early 2018 identifying numerous conductors worthy of further investigation (see ASX announcement 2 May 2018). A surface fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey has also been completed over several of the higher priority AEM anomalies in order to confirm and better constrain the conductors prior to drilling. The FLEM has reinforced the XC05 and XC06