Cassini Resources : Drilling Commences at West Arunta Zinc Project

ASX Release (CZI)

27 September 2018

Drilling Commences at West Arunta Zinc Project

HIGHLIGHTS

• RC drilling underway at Cassini's 100% owned West Arunta Zinc Project

• First ever drill holes to test new sedimentary zinc targets at Janus and Mimas Prospects

• Targets generated through by Airborne EM, gravity, magnetics and soil geochemistry

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that RC drilling has commenced at the Company's wholly-owned West Arunta Zinc Project, near the community of Kiwirrkurra in northern Western Australia (Figure 1).

The drill program will comprise a maximum of 2,000m of RC and take approximately 2 weeks to complete. Managing Director, Mr Richard Bevan, commented "This is an exciting time for Cassini shareholders. Our West Musgrave Joint Venture has had several recent successes with new discoveries at Nebo, Babel and Yappsu. The Pre-Feasibility Study is well on track and we look to provide further updates on this shortly. Now we've commenced a drill program to look for a new zinc province in one of the last mineral frontiers in Australia. Our strategy is to provide our shareholders exposure to both short-term exploration success and the medium-term development of a nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide project, timed perfectly to capture rising battery metal demand.

"We look forward to providing results in approximately 6 weeks."

Testing New, Large-Scale, Sedimentary Zinc Targets

The Company recently completed an Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) survey, complementing gravity, magnetics and soil geochemistry datasets (Figures 2-5). This has enabled a new geological interpretation to be constructed to assist targeting for the drill program.

In particular, the AEM survey has been able to map the stratigraphic horizons within the sedimentary basin and in particular the "Dione Horizon" which is believed to be a discrete stratigraphic unit that is sulphide or graphite-rich, and perhaps locally mineralised, that sits within the broader Bitter Springs Formation. Such horizons are favourable targets for base metal mineralisation.

Figure 1. West Arunta Project Location.

Figure 2. AEM gridded image (Channel 35) highlighting the Dione Horizon and anomalies at Mimas and Janus.

Figure 3. Zn soil geochemistry (normalised to Fe to reduce effects of sand dilution). Note offset of soil anomalies from the Dione Horizon.

Figure 4. Residual Bouger Gravity image showing large gravity anomaly at the Janus Prospect

Figure 5. Regional magnetics (with RTP tilt filter) showing subtle magnetic feature at Mimas and regional structures.

It is important to note that the 2016 drill program did not test the Dione Horizon, but was rather focussed on the gossanous outcrops which now appear to have resulted by lateral dispersion through the weathering profile.

With the addition of the AEM data, the conceptual targets at Mimas and Janus are now each supported by several anomalous features drawn from independent datasets and are clearly the highest priority targets for the current drill program.

Mimas Prospect:

• A discrete AEM anomaly and the most conductive along the Dione Horizon implying an anomalous local process

• Strongest magnetic response in the basin coincident with the AEM anomaly, possibly representing iron sulphide mineralisation, magnetite alteration or perhaps gossan formation over a sulphide orebody

• Favourable position in the axis of the Dione Horizon

Janus Prospect:

• The peak of a residual gravity anomaly that appears to be structurally controlled, potentially representing a dense sulphide body

• A discrete, isolated AEM anomaly, coincident with a small geochemical anomaly

• Structurally favourable position of the type often associated with sedimentary mineralisation

We look forward to providing updates as the results come to hand.

