Cassini Resources : Exciting Early Results for Mount Squires Gold Project

09/23/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

ASX Release (CZI)

24 September 2019

Exciting Early Results for Mount Squires Gold Project

KEY POINTS

  • First three RC drill holes return significant mineralisation at the Handpump Gold Prospect
  • Significant intercepts include:
    • 20m @ 1.27g/t Au from 23m;
    • Including 7m @ 2.54 g/t Au from 23m; and
    • A peak result of 1m @ 4.98g/t Au from 26m in MSC0003
  • Multiple, shallow mineralised zones
  • Potential mineralised strike of at least 600m and remains open
  • Further drill results to follow

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results of RC drilling at Cassini's 100%-owned Mount Squires Project in the Musgrave Province of Western Australia. The project is an early stage exploration project, highly prospective for gold, located adjacent to the western border of the Company's West Musgrave JV Project with OZ Minerals Ltd.

This drilling program at the Handpump Prospect comprised 10 holes for 1,134m of RC. The program was designed to confirm mineralisation controls and extensions to previous drill intercepts which include a best result of 15m @ 2.30g/t Au from 31m. Cassini's drilling program represents the first drilling at the Handpump Prospect since 2011, prior to Cassini's ownership.

Cassini Managing Director Mr Richard Bevan commented "We're really encouraged by these early results which confirm the presence of significant gold mineralisation at the Handpump Prospect and reinforce the prospectivity of our Mount Squires Gold Project. This is a new frontier for gold exploration in Australia with unrealised potential. Cassini is well positioned to exploit this opportunity through our understanding of the geology of the region and established operational capability. We look forward to receiving the results from the rest of the program."

The results have confirmed the potential for economic mineralisation at surface and extending to shallow depths.

Exciting Start to Mount Squires Field Program

Results from the first three holes have been received and include a significant result of 20m @ 1.27g/t Au, including 7m @ 2.54g/t Au from 23m in MSC0003. The intersection included a peak result of 1m @ 4.98g/t Au from 26m, demonstrating the potential for high grade mineralisation. This intercept represents a new lode position, not intersected in previous drilling. See Table 1 for full result details.

Much of the historical drilling is oriented to the south, parallel to lodes, therefore not testing the mineralised positions effectively.

Mineralisation is hosted within a hydrothermal breccia at the stratiform contact of a rhyolite and overlying (predominantly barren) volcaniclastic unit. Mineralised lodes, defined by a 0.1g/t Au halo, strike E-W to ESE-WNW and are near vertical to steeply south dipping (Figure 1). Mineralisation is potentially controlled by the intersection of NW-SE and SW-NE trending structures. Interpretation of geology and assay results is continuing.

The hydrothermal breccia and mineralised veins are also largely obscured by the overlying volcaniclastic, however it is exposed at surface in some localities which has been confirmed by concurrent surface rock chip sampling by Cassini with maximum values of up to 0.59g/t Au. Historical rock chip sampling has also recorded values up to 1.73g/t Au at the prospect (Table 2 & Figure 2). Combining the historical drill results and surface rock chips samples indicates a potential mineralised strike of at least 600m which remains open down plunge.

Figure 1. Cross section 332260E showing orientation of mineralised lodes and highlighting significant intersections >0.5g/t Au.

2

Next Steps

Results for the remaining 7 holes are due over the next couple of weeks. The airborne magnetic survey has been completed and the data is now being processed.

The potential for blind mineralisation has also been recognised, not only due to regolith masking the surface geochemistry, but also from the likely strong stratigraphic control on breccia formation. The new aeromagnetic data and interpretation provides an opportunity to target potentially blind mineralised positions.

Also on a regional scale, the geochemistry database is being investigated to determine effectiveness and anomalism in conjunction with the new magnetic data, providing further targeting opportunities.

The Company expects its understanding of the project potential to develop rapidly with the availability of these new datasets.

Figure 2. Drill hole plan showing geology, drilling and significant results >1.0g/t.

3

Table 1. Significant Drill Intersections (>0.5g/t Au).

Intersection

EOH

From

Width

Au

HOLE ID

East

North

RL

Dip

Azi

(m)

(m)

(m)

g/t

MSC0001

332240

7105919

498

-60

0

84

57

2

0.66

MSC0002

332260

7105860

496

-60

0

90

51

1

0.61

MSC0003

332265

7105811

490

-60

0

138

23

20

1.27

Incl

23

7

2.54

And

40

3

1.67

96

1

0.54

Figure 3. Drill operations and airborne magnetic survey at the Handpump Prospect.

Project Background

Gold prospectivity was first identified at Mount Squires by Western Mining Corporation (WMC) during geochemical surveying in the late 1990's. WMC's primary target was nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation, which returned poor results, however several gold anomalies were identified but were never followed-up and the tenements were later surrendered.

Later exploration by Beadell Resources Ltd in the mid 2000's identified a number of gold prospects with further soil geochemistry, rock chip sampling and mapping. Drilling of these anomalies led to the discovery of gold mineralisation at the Handpump Prospect with significant intercepts of 15m @ 2.3g/t from 31m including 5m @ 4.7g/t from 34m and 12m @ 1.3 g/t including 5m @ 2.0g/t from 25m. Mineralisation is described as flat-lying, hosted in rhyolite breccias and appears to have epithermal style characteristics.

4

Beadell's exploration after the initial discovery was limited due to a change in corporate strategy and the project was later surrendered.

Anglo American PLC has also explored the region, primarily for nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation, but their soil geochemical programs included a large multi-element analytical suite which provides critical data for targeting gold mineralisation. Anglo American surrendered their tenements following a decision to reduce global exploration expenditure.

Cassini considers that the geological setting may have some affinity with intracontinental "hot-spot" epithermal gold mineralisation, rather than the more common island arc setting found elsewhere along the Pacific Rim. Examples of this style are deposits in the northern Nevada region, including the Sleeper Deposit, with high, or "bonanza", gold grades from shallow crustal emplacement.

Table 2. Significant rock chip samples (>0.5 g/t Au) from the Handpump Prospect.

East

North

Au g/t

East

North

Au g/t

332311

7105828

0.52

332424

7105761

0.51

332261

7105905

0.88

332416

7105748

0.73

332261

7105903

1.73

332320

7105830

0.83

332261

7105901

1.35

332321

7105829

0.65

332260

7105899

1.43

332321

7105827

1.17

332260

7105897

1.06

332317

7105826

0.74

332260

7105895

0.57

332314

7105827

1.10

332352

7105761

0.57

332322

7105824

0.81

332255

7105901

1.26

332319

7105823

0.51

332265

7105900

0.56

332418

7105752

0.60

332319

7105848

0.50

332419

7105746

0.54

332321

7105849

0.93

332440

7105752

1.08

332322

7105849

0.51

332305

7105954

0.59

Note: Total number of samples at the Handpump Prospect is approximately 540.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 23:01:00 UTC
