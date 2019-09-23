Cassini Resources : Exciting Early Results for Mount Squires Gold Project

ASX Release (CZI) 24 September 2019 Exciting Early Results for Mount Squires Gold Project KEY POINTS First three RC drill holes return significant mineralisation at the Handpump Gold Prospect

Significant intercepts include:

20m @ 1.27g/t Au from 23m; Including 7m @ 2.54 g/t Au from 23m; and A peak result of 1m @ 4.98g/t Au from 26m in MSC0003

Multiple, shallow mineralised zones

Potential mineralised strike of at least 600m and remains open

Further drill results to follow Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results of RC drilling at Cassini's 100%-owned Mount Squires Project in the Musgrave Province of Western Australia. The project is an early stage exploration project, highly prospective for gold, located adjacent to the western border of the Company's West Musgrave JV Project with OZ Minerals Ltd. This drilling program at the Handpump Prospect comprised 10 holes for 1,134m of RC. The program was designed to confirm mineralisation controls and extensions to previous drill intercepts which include a best result of 15m @ 2.30g/t Au from 31m. Cassini's drilling program represents the first drilling at the Handpump Prospect since 2011, prior to Cassini's ownership. Cassini Managing Director Mr Richard Bevan commented "We're really encouraged by these early results which confirm the presence of significant gold mineralisation at the Handpump Prospect and reinforce the prospectivity of our Mount Squires Gold Project. This is a new frontier for gold exploration in Australia with unrealised potential. Cassini is well positioned to exploit this opportunity through our understanding of the geology of the region and established operational capability. We look forward to receiving the results from the rest of the program." The results have confirmed the potential for economic mineralisation at surface and extending to shallow depths. Exciting Start to Mount Squires Field Program Results from the first three holes have been received and include a significant result of 20m @ 1.27g/t Au, including 7m @ 2.54g/t Au from 23m in MSC0003. The intersection included a peak result of 1m @ 4.98g/t Au from 26m, demonstrating the potential for high grade mineralisation. This intercept represents a new lode position, not intersected in previous drilling. See Table 1 for full result details. Much of the historical drilling is oriented to the south, parallel to lodes, therefore not testing the mineralised positions effectively.

Mineralisation is hosted within a hydrothermal breccia at the stratiform contact of a rhyolite and overlying (predominantly barren) volcaniclastic unit. Mineralised lodes, defined by a 0.1g/t Au halo, strike E-W to ESE-WNW and are near vertical to steeply south dipping (Figure 1). Mineralisation is potentially controlled by the intersection of NW-SE and SW-NE trending structures. Interpretation of geology and assay results is continuing. The hydrothermal breccia and mineralised veins are also largely obscured by the overlying volcaniclastic, however it is exposed at surface in some localities which has been confirmed by concurrent surface rock chip sampling by Cassini with maximum values of up to 0.59g/t Au. Historical rock chip sampling has also recorded values up to 1.73g/t Au at the prospect (Table 2 & Figure 2). Combining the historical drill results and surface rock chips samples indicates a potential mineralised strike of at least 600m which remains open down plunge. Figure 1. Cross section 332260E showing orientation of mineralised lodes and highlighting significant intersections >0.5g/t Au. 2

Next Steps Results for the remaining 7 holes are due over the next couple of weeks. The airborne magnetic survey has been completed and the data is now being processed. The potential for blind mineralisation has also been recognised, not only due to regolith masking the surface geochemistry, but also from the likely strong stratigraphic control on breccia formation. The new aeromagnetic data and interpretation provides an opportunity to target potentially blind mineralised positions. Also on a regional scale, the geochemistry database is being investigated to determine effectiveness and anomalism in conjunction with the new magnetic data, providing further targeting opportunities. The Company expects its understanding of the project potential to develop rapidly with the availability of these new datasets. Figure 2. Drill hole plan showing geology, drilling and significant results >1.0g/t. 3

Table 1. Significant Drill Intersections (>0.5g/t Au). Intersection EOH From Width Au HOLE ID East North RL Dip Azi (m) (m) (m) g/t MSC0001 332240 7105919 498 -60 0 84 57 2 0.66 MSC0002 332260 7105860 496 -60 0 90 51 1 0.61 MSC0003 332265 7105811 490 -60 0 138 23 20 1.27 Incl 23 7 2.54 And 40 3 1.67 96 1 0.54 Figure 3. Drill operations and airborne magnetic survey at the Handpump Prospect. Project Background Gold prospectivity was first identified at Mount Squires by Western Mining Corporation (WMC) during geochemical surveying in the late 1990's. WMC's primary target was nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation, which returned poor results, however several gold anomalies were identified but were never followed-up and the tenements were later surrendered. Later exploration by Beadell Resources Ltd in the mid 2000's identified a number of gold prospects with further soil geochemistry, rock chip sampling and mapping. Drilling of these anomalies led to the discovery of gold mineralisation at the Handpump Prospect with significant intercepts of 15m @ 2.3g/t from 31m including 5m @ 4.7g/t from 34m and 12m @ 1.3 g/t including 5m @ 2.0g/t from 25m. Mineralisation is described as flat-lying, hosted in rhyolite breccias and appears to have epithermal style characteristics. 4

Beadell's exploration after the initial discovery was limited due to a change in corporate strategy and the project was later surrendered. Anglo American PLC has also explored the region, primarily for nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation, but their soil geochemical programs included a large multi-element analytical suite which provides critical data for targeting gold mineralisation. Anglo American surrendered their tenements following a decision to reduce global exploration expenditure. Cassini considers that the geological setting may have some affinity with intracontinental "hot-spot" epithermal gold mineralisation, rather than the more common island arc setting found elsewhere along the Pacific Rim. Examples of this style are deposits in the northern Nevada region, including the Sleeper Deposit, with high, or "bonanza", gold grades from shallow crustal emplacement. Table 2. Significant rock chip samples (>0.5 g/t Au) from the Handpump Prospect. East North Au g/t East North Au g/t 332311 7105828 0.52 332424 7105761 0.51 332261 7105905 0.88 332416 7105748 0.73 332261 7105903 1.73 332320 7105830 0.83 332261 7105901 1.35 332321 7105829 0.65 332260 7105899 1.43 332321 7105827 1.17 332260 7105897 1.06 332317 7105826 0.74 332260 7105895 0.57 332314 7105827 1.10 332352 7105761 0.57 332322 7105824 0.81 332255 7105901 1.26 332319 7105823 0.51 332265 7105900 0.56 332418 7105752 0.60 332319 7105848 0.50 332419 7105746 0.54 332321 7105849 0.93 332440 7105752 1.08 332322 7105849 0.51 332305 7105954 0.59 Note: Total number of samples at the Handpump Prospect is approximately 540. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.