Cassini Resources : Exploration Update

ASX Release (CZI)

19 February 2019

2019 Field Programs Set to Commence

HIGHLIGHTS

• Field crews mobilised to West Musgrave for start of 2019 campaign » One Tree Hill EM conductor priority for drill testing » Succoth infill drilling to highlight growth potential

• Reprioritisation of remaining project portfolio: » Yarawindah upgraded on EM conductors » Gold targets at Mount Squires to be prioritised » West Arunta downgraded on drill results



Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its extensive project portfolio. While the West Musgrave Project will continue to be a key focus and value driver for the Company in 2019, there are a number of other opportunities to provide shareholders with exposure to exploration success. Following interrogation of 2018 programs, the Company is poised to initiate work programs on several new fronts with potential for discovery. The Company will continue to acquire or generate new projects and add value through innovative targeting and exploration programs and, if unsuccessful, relinquish those projects at the earliest opportunity.

West Musgrave Project (CZI 49%, OZL 51% earning up to 70%)

The West Musgrave Project is a Joint Venture with OZ Minerals Ltd with the partners currently undertaking a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the Nebo-Babel Deposits. A local and regional exploration program is running concurrently with the study with both activities funded by the JV earn-in agreement.

The Partners tested a range of exploration prospects in 2018 and enjoyed drilling success with extensions to the Nebo-Babel deposits, the Succoth Deposit and at the early stage Yappsu and One Tree Hill Prospects.

Field crews have now mobilised to site to re-commence infill drilling at Nebo-Babel and further drill testing of regional exploration targets. The immediate priority for exploration drilling will be at the One Tree Hill Prospect where a recently defined large EM conductor (Figure 1) is to be tested (See ASX announcement 28 November 2018). Drilling is scheduled to commence at One Tree Hill in mid-March and then subject to results, will move to test extensions to mineralisation at Nebo (Sugar

Lode) as well as further infill drilling at Succoth (see ASX announcement 18 February 2019).

The PFS is progressing well and remains on track to be completed by the end of Q2, 2019.

Figure 1. One Tree Hill Drilling and EM targets. Note: The target DHEM conductor is projected onto the section.

Yarawindah Brook Ni-Cu-Co Project (CZI option to earn 80%)

The Yarawindah Brook Project is located 130km northeast of Perth, on agricultural land near the township of New Norcia. The Project has had limited nickel, copper and cobalt exploration, despite a favourable regional setting, prospective geology and near-surface occurrences of nickel and copper mineralisation.

Historic exploration has focussed primarily on a small platinum and palladium (PGE's) resource which the Company views as a "path-finder" anomaly for massive nickel - copper - cobalt sulphides.

The Company completed an airborne electromagnetic survey (AEM) over the Project in early 2018 identifying numerous conductors worthy of further investigation (see ASX announcement 2 May 2018). A surface fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) survey has now also been completed over several of the higher priority AEM anomalies in order to confirm and better constrain the conductors prior to drilling. FLEM has reinforced the XC05 and XC06 anomalies as priority targets along with down-plunge testing of YWRC0083 (Figure 2).

The Company has been encouraged by exploration results to date and has added additional tenements along strike, taking the total land position to146km2.

The Company is currently seeking an access agreement with the local landholders and environmental approvals in preparation for drill testing.

Figure 2. Yarawindah exploration target summary.

Mount Squires Gold Project (100% CZI)

The Mount Squires Project lies adjacent to the West Musgrave Project but does not form part of the Joint Venture with OZ Minerals. Gold mineralisation was first identified at Mount Squires by Western Mining Corporation (WMC) during geochemical surveying in the late 1990's. Cassini has been developing the Project over the past two years through the consolidation of tenements with a number of prospective gold targets defined through historical drilling and geochemical data compilation. However progress has been restrained by the availability of resources and capital.

It light of the historically high Australian Dollar gold price and greater availability of resources, attention has turned to accelerating exploration at Mount Squires during the coming field season.

Previous drilling at the Handpump Prospect returned significant gold intercepts including 15m @ 2.3g/t from only 31m down hole (Figure 3). A new interpretation suggests mineralisation is controlled by two intersecting faults creating a west north-westerly plunging mineralised breccia. Mineralisation is open in the down-plunge position.

Figure 3. Cross section of the Handpump Prospect.

The most prominent of the soil geochemical anomalies is at the Centrifical Prospect with a zoned Mo-Pb-Zn anomaly at the intersection of prominent northwest and northeast striking structures (Figure 4). This may represent the heart of an epithermal mineralised setting. In this case, gold mineralisation at Handpump may represent more distal mineralisation that has leaked north-westwards along the major structure.

Further desk top work may enhance some of these targets prior to drill testing. To this end, the Company has recently acquired a number of new remote sensed datasets to help map the surface geology of the project and provide better context for soil geochemical anomalies.

Figure 4. Aeromagnetic image with geochemical samples at the Centrifical Prospect.

West Arunta Zinc Project (100% CZI)

The Company has been targeting several sedimentary zinc targets in the Amadeus Basin since 2014. These targets have been developed over time through airborne electromagnetic, soil geochemistry, aeromagnetic and gravity surveys (see ASX announcement 24 May 2018).

The Company completed an RC drill program comprising 10 holes for 1,878m in September 2018. Delays in the transport of samples and a backlog of samples at the laboratory in Perth meant that assay results have only recently become available.

A preliminary analysis of results has now been completed. Anomalous values of zinc, lead, copper and silver were intersected in a number of holes with a best result of 5m @ 0.15% Zn and 2.0 g/t Ag from 97m in WAC0022 (See Table 1).

Anomalous intersections tend to occur only in strongly weathered siltstones and shales and are likely to be the result of enrichment through intense regolith processes.

While the program has achieved its objective of testing the geochemical and geophysical anomalies, the drilling has failed to intersect a significant zone of mineralisation from a primary source. The Company is still working through the results to complete full analysis and will then consider its approach to further exploration at the project. In the meantime, the project has been downgraded against priorities at its other projects.