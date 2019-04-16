Cassini Resources : Form 603 - Becoming a substantial holder - Cassini

ASX Release (CZI)

16 April 2019

Initial Substantial Holder Notice

Please refer enclosed Form 603 - Notice of initial substantial holder for Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) (Cassini or the Company).

Pursuant to section 608(1)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), and further to the capital raising announced by Cassini on 4 April 2019, as Cassini has the ability to control the exercise of a right to vote of the shares held by Tinci (HK) Limited until 4 April 2021 pursuant to the Subscription and Voting Deed executed by the Company and Tinci (HK) Limited dated 4 April 2019 (annexed to the enclosed initial substantial shareholder notice), Cassini has a relevant interest in these shares and as such is required to lodge the enclosed Form 603 - Notice of Initial Substantial Holder.

For and on behalf of the Board

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

Steven Wood

Company Secretary

Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900

E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au