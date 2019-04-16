Cassini Resources : Form 603 - Becoming a substantial holder - Cassini

ASX Release (CZI)
16 April 2019
Submit electronically
The Manager
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 6, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Initial Substantial Holder Notice
Please refer enclosed Form 603 - Notice of initial substantial holder for Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) (Cassini or the Company).
Pursuant to section 608(1)(b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), and further to the capital raising announced by Cassini on 4 April 2019, as Cassini has the ability to control the exercise of a right to vote of the shares held by Tinci (HK) Limited until 4 April 2021 pursuant to the Subscription and Voting Deed executed by the Company and Tinci (HK) Limited dated 4 April 2019 (annexed to the enclosed initial substantial shareholder notice), Cassini has a relevant interest in these shares and as such is required to lodge the enclosed Form 603 - Notice of Initial Substantial Holder.
For and on behalf of the Board
CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
Steven Wood
Company Secretary
Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900
E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 08:17:02 UTC