Cassini Resources : New Drilling Results Confirm Succoth Potential

ASX Release (CZI)

18 February 2019

New Drilling Results Confirm Succoth Potential

HIGHLIGHTS

• Diamond drilling results support favourable new geological interpretation

• Positive implications for potential resource growth

• Confirms potential to support the Nebo-Babel mine development

• Enhanced potential for discovery of nickel sulphide mineralisation

• Further drilling planned in 2019 field program

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX:CZI) ("Cassini" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from recent drilling at the Succoth Deposit within the West Musgrave Project ("WMP" or the "Project") in Western Australia. The program is funded as part of the Earn-in/JV Agreement ("JV" or "the Agreement") with OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL) ("OZ Minerals"). The JV Partners are currently undertaking a Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) on the Nebo-Babel Deposits as well as a regional exploration program. The Succoth Deposit is a large, Inferred copper resource of 156mt @ 0.60% Cu, located only 13km northeast of Nebo that could have significant benefits to the Project by providing additional mineralisation to a future mining operation at Nebo-Babel.

The results have confirmed thick zones of copper mineralisation that support a favourable, folded mineralisation geometry, with significant implications for future resource updates and mining evaluation. Drilling has also provided further evidence of a proximal source of nickel sulphide mineralisation.

Cassini Managing Director Richard Bevan commented, "The importance of these results goes well beyond the assays themselves. They support a favourable geological interpretation that has significant potential benefit for the scale of the resource at Succoth, its amenability to open pit mining and our goal of building a multi-decade mining operation in the West Musgrave. The perseverance of our geological team is successfully unlocking the potential of Succoth and we look forward to further drilling success in 2019".

Diamond Drilling Results

Three diamond drill holes for 1,883.3m were completed in late 2018, infilling a strategic section critical to resolving the folded stratigraphy model hypothesis (Figure 1). Significant results from the program include 76.3m @ 0.71% Cu & 0.17g/t PGE from 46.7m (CZD0096), 92.55m @ 0.75% Cu & 0.19g/t PGE from 271.45m (CZD0097) and 141.3m @ 0.50% Cu & 0.11 g/t PGE from 431.5m (CZD0098). A full table of results can be found in Table 1.

Of note in CZD0097 is a 0.25m intersection of re-mobilised massive sulphide within a dolerite dyke grading 3.17% Ni, 1.41% Cu & 0.22% Co. There is further discussion of this intercept below.

Next Steps

The significance of the Succoth Deposit and the implications for the Nebo-Babel development continue to be evaluated. The Succoth Deposit presents future optionality on copper with likely low capital intensity development costs that may support a multi-decade project in the region.

A second infill section requiring approximately 2,000m of drilling will be undertaken to confirm the folded geological interpretation extends along strike. Site works have already been completed and drilling will commence early in the 2019 field program.

A New Geological Interpretation

Following acquisition of the West Musgrave Project, work by Cassini Resources has demonstrated that the Succoth Deposit has been ductile-deformed and metamorphically-recrystallised, in contrast to the younger Nebo-Babel mineralisation which is believed to be unmetamorphosed. Initial evidence for folding of the magmatic stratigraphy at Succoth includes:

• Small-scale fold structures in drill core

• Symmetrical repetition of units down-hole, confirmed by geochemical fractionation patterns

• Broad intervals of mineralisation which were completely absent in drill holes designed to intersect up-plunge positions of the same

Figure 1. Succoth section with folded stratigraphy interpretation.

This contrasts with the previous interpretation which uses a vertical planar-style interpretation as the dominant orientation. This orientation formed the basis of the 2015 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 156mt @ 0.60% Cu, based on 45 broad-spaced drill holes. The new interpretation suggests that mineralisation is open along a broad northeast-southwest trending corridor (Figure 2).

This new interpretation if extrapolated across the remainder of the deposit, has implications for the scale of the resource, additional resource extensions, potential mining strip ratio and further economic considerations. Mineralisation remains open laterally as well as at depth and between broad-spaced drill holes. Further drilling will help refine the interpretation.

The massive sulphide intercept in a dolerite dyke in CZD0097 is further evidence of a proximal source of nickel sulphide mineralisation. Small xenoliths of copper-rich massive sulphide were intersected in the same dolerite unit in adjacent hole WMN4025 comprising 0.05m @ 12.7% Cu from 334.3m and 0.08m @ 24.9% Cu from 337.6m. Similar intersections have been previously reported in historical holes WMN4023 (0.36m @ 1.96% Ni) and WMN4024 (0.6m @ 1.39% Ni), 1.5km to the west of CZD0097.

More work is required on the relative timing of dolerite intrusions to determine pre- or post- folding emplacement and ultimately using these relationships to vector towards a potential source of the massive sulphides.

Figure 2. Succoth plan showing recent drilling and position to historical holes and resource.

Table 1. 2018 Succoth Deposit Significant Drill Intercepts.

From (m) 46.7 Incl 87.0 230.0 Incl 235.0 71.7 Width Cu Ni PGE (m) % % g/t 76.3 0.71 0.07 0.17 9.2 1.47 0.14 0.34 52.0 0.64 0.06 0.14 8.0 1.56 0.12 0.28 34.3 1.05 0.09 0.25 119.0 9.15 0.82 0.06 0.17 148.65 19.95 0.47 0.06 0.13 202.8 5.1 0.51 0.03 0.08 218.0 40.0 0.41 0.04 0.09 264.45 0.25 1.41 3.17 0.47 271.45 92.55 0.75 0.09 0.19 379.86 22.2 0.86 0.08 0.21 11.2 0.36 0.04 0.05 141.3 0.50 0.05 0.11

HOLE ID

EastNorthRLDipAziEOH (m)

INTERSECTIONS

CZD0096

385560

7117928

480

-60

315

509.1

CZD0097

385685

7117799

480

-60

315

617.5

CZD0098

385815

7117680

480

-60

315

756.7

173.8

431.5

