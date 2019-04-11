Log in
Cassini Resources : OZ Minerals satisfies 70% earn-in at West Musgrave Project

04/11/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

ASX Release (CZI)

12 April 2019

OZ Minerals satisfies 70% earn-in requirement at West

Musgrave Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • OZ Minerals earns 70% of the WMP by satisfying $36m spend commitment

  • The earn-in milestone was achieved 14 months earlier than required under the JV Agreement

  • Demonstrates positive progress of the PFS and OZ Minerals' ongoing commitment to the WMP

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) (Cassini or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the West Musgrave Project (WMP) Earn-in/Joint Venture with OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL).

As required under the Earn-in/Joint Venture Agreement, OZ Minerals has satisfied the 70% (Stage 2) earn-in milestone by contributing a total of $36m towards the Nebo-Babel Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and regional exploration. OZ Minerals has now notified, and Cassini are satisfied, that this expenditure commitment has been met.

The PFS for Nebo-Babel commenced in November 2017 and is scheduled for completion by OZ Minerals late Q2/early Q3 2019, with a study update to be released shortly thereafter.

OZ Minerals will continue to sole fund the Nebo-Babel Studies until a Definitive Feasibility Study and decision to mine is delivered. In respect of any amount funded by OZ Minerals in excess of $36M, CZI will be loan-carried for its 30% contribution, with principal and capitalised interest to be repaid 5 years after the commencement of production at the WMP.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Bevan

Managing Director

Cassini Resources Limited Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900

E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au

About the Company

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) is a base and precious metals developer and explorer based in Perth. In April 2014, Cassini acquired its flagship West Musgrave Project (WMP), located in Western Australia. The Project is a new mining camp with three existing nickel and copper sulphide deposits and a number of other significant regional exploration targets already identified. The WMP is the largest undeveloped nickel - copper project in Australia.

In August 2016, Cassini entered into a three-stage $36M Farm-in/Joint Venture Agreement with prominent Australian mining company OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: OZL). The Joint Venture provides a clear pathway to a decision to mine and potential cash flow for Cassini.

Cassini is also progressing its Mt Squires Gold Project, and the Yarawindah Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project (80% CZI), all located in Western Australia.

2

Disclaimer

Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 23:27:03 UTC
