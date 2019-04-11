Cassini Resources : Placement Cleansing Notice and Appendix 3B

ASX Release (CZI)

12 April 2019

Issue of Securities and

Notice Under Section 708A

Cassini Resources Limited (ACN 149 789 337) (ASX: CZI) (Cassini or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has today completed the Placement to institutional, sophisticated and strategic investors to raise A$7.0 million (before costs), previously announced on 4 April 2019.

The Placement of 70,000,000 ordinary shares was made in accordance with the Company's existing placement capacity, being 35,449,291 shares under Listing Rule 7.1 and 34,550,709 shares under Listing Rule 7.1A.

Furthermore, the Company has issued 10 million premium priced unlisted advisor options in accordance with its Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity, being 5m with a $0.15 exercise price and 5m with a $0.20 exercise price, all with a three year expiry from date of issue.

Please refer to the enclosed Appendix 3B for further information.

Notice Under Section 708A

The Company gives this notice pursuant to Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act).

The Company today issued 70,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares without disclosure to the private investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

a) the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act; and

b) section 674 of the Corporations Act.

There is no excluded information as at the date of this notice, for the purposes of Section 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act.

Additional information under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A

The Company provides the following information as required under ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A in respect of the shares issued under the Company's 10% Placement Capacity under Listing Rule 7.1A on

12 April 2019:

a)The dilutive effect of the Placement on existing shareholders is as follows:Number of shares on issue prior to the Placement: 345,507,093

Shares Dilution Number of shares on issue prior to the Placement 345,507,093 83.15% Shares issued under ASX LR 7.1 35,449,291 8.53% Shares issued under ASX LR 7.1A 34,550,709 8.32% Total shares on issue post placement 415,507,093 100% Total dilution - 16.85%

b) The 34,550,709 shares issued under Listing Rule 7.1A were issued to sophisticated and professional investors under a placement and not a pro-rata issue as it was considered to be the most efficient mechanism for raising capital for the Company at the time;

c) There were no underwriting arrangements entered into in respect of the Placement; and

d) Broker commissions for the Placement was 6% (plus GST) of total funds raised.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Bevan

Managing Director

Cassini Resources Limited Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900

E-mail:admin@cassiniresources.com.au

About the Company

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) is a base and precious metals developer and explorer based in Perth. In April 2014, Cassini acquired its flagship West Musgrave Project (WMP), located in Western Australia. The Project is a new mining camp with three existing nickel and copper sulphide deposits and a number of other significant regional exploration targets already identified. The WMP is the largest undeveloped nickel - copper project in Australia.

In August 2016, Cassini entered into a three-stage $36M Farm-in/Joint Venture Agreement with prominent Australian mining company OZ Minerals Ltd (ASX: OZL). The Joint Venture provides a clear pathway to a decision to mine and potential cash flow for Cassini.

Cassini is also progressing its Mt Squires Gold Project, an early stage zinc exploration project in the West Arunta region and also has an option to acquire 80% of the Yarawindah Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project, all located in Western Australia.

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 1. Fully paid ordinary shares 2. Unlisted options 3. Unlisted options 1. 70,000,000 2. 5,000,000 3. 5,000,000

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

1. Fully paid ordinary shares

2. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.15 each on or before 12 April 2022

3. Unlisted options exercisable at $0.20 each on or before 12 April 2022

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:  the date from which they do  the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment  the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed 1. Yes, fully paid ordinary shares 2. No, any shares issued upon exercise of the unlisted options will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares 3. No, any shares issued upon exercise of the unlisted options will rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares 1. $0.10 per share 2. Nil. 3. Nil. 1. Issued pursuant to the Placement to institutional and strategic investors announced to ASX on 4 April 2019 2. As consideration for advisory services provided in respect of the Placement 3. As consideration for advisory services provided in respect of the Placement Yes 29 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 35,449,291 fully paid ordinary shares 10,000,000 unlisted options

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

34,550,709 fully paid ordinary shares

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Nil

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 N/A

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. Yes Issue date: 12 April 2019 Issue price: $0.10 15 day VWAP as at 4 April 2019: $0.098 75% of 15 day VWAP: $0.074 Capital raising announcement: 4 April 2019 Source: CommSec

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7.1 - 6,376,773 7.1A - Nil

8 Number and +class of +securities quoted on (including the +securities section 2 if applicable)

12 April 2019