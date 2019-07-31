Log in
Cassini Resources : Quarterly Cashflow Report - Amended

07/31/2019 | 06:55pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Cassini Resources Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

50 149 789 337

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(3,968)

(14,578)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(184)

(831)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(249)

(1,063)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

26

32

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other (joint venture receipts & net GST)

2,788

12,988

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,587)

(3,452)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

(300)

(300)

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 1

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(12 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(300)

(300)

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

7,000

11,200

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

13

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

(437)

(689)

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing

activities

6,563

10,524

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

3,455

1,359

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,587)

(3,452)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(300)

(300)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

6,563

10,524

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

-

-

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

8,131

8,131

period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

908

881

5.2

Call deposits

7,087

2,000

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (JV funds held)

136

574

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

8,131

3,455

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

130

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Executive and non-executive Director fees

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

40

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Company secretarial & financial management consulting services to a company associated with Mr Warren.

Geological consulting services to a company associated with Dr Hronsky.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 3

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

-

-

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (OZL Loan Carry)

$3,095

$3,095

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

8.3 - OZ Minerals is to sole fund the Nebo-Babel Studies at the West Musgrave Project (WMP) until a Definitive Feasibility Study and decision to mine is delivered. In respect of any amount funded by OZ Minerals in excess of $36M, CZI will be loan-carried for its 30% contribution, with principal and capitalised interest to be repaid 5 years after the commencement of production at the WMP. As at 30 June 2019, the amount in excess of $36M was $10,316,778, therefore CZI's 30% contribution that is loan carried is $3,095,033. Interest is calculated at LIBOR + 3% per annum accruing daily, calculated on the basis of a 360 day year, capitalising on the last date of each three (3) month period.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation (net of JV funding)

(250)

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs

(200)

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

(250)

9.6

Other

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

(700)

10.

Changes in tenements

Tenement

Nature of interest

Interest at

Interest

(items 2.1(b) and

reference and

beginning

at end of

2.2(b) above)

location

of quarter

quarter

10.1

Interests in mining

-

-

-

-

tenements and

petroleum tenements

lapsed, relinquished or

reduced

10.2

Interests in mining

Yarawindah,

Granted

0%

80%

tenements and

WA

petroleum tenements

E70/4883

acquired or increased

E70/5116

E70/5166

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 4

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

[lodged electronically without signature]

31 July 2019

Sign here: ............................................................

Date: .............................................

(Director/Company secretary)

Steven Wood

Print name: .........................................................

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

1 September 2016

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 22:54:10 UTC
