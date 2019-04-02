Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cassini Resources : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

Market Announcement

3 April 2019

Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cassini Resources Limited ('CZI') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CZI, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 5 April 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Jessica Coupe

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

3 April 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ASX Release (CZI)

03 April 2019

Submit electronically

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By email tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Trading Halt Request

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 Cassini Resources Limited ("Cassini" or "the Company") requests an immediate trading halt of the Company's securities pending the release of an announcement to market regarding a capital raising.

The Company requests the trading halt until the earlier of commencement of trade on Friday 5 April 2019, or upon the provision of an announcement to the ASX by the Company regarding the above.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

For and on behalf of the Board

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

[signed electronically without signature]

Steven Wood

Company Secretary

Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900

E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 23:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:20pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $500,000 In AT&T Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
08:19pGEMALTO : Thales completes Gemalto takeover
AQ
08:16pACE METRIX : Reveals Top Creative from Q1
BU
08:12pEXPONENT : 2nd Annual GAR Live Construction Disputes
PU
08:09pNEC : Northgate Public Services Makes Three Acquisitions to Strengthen its International Healthcare Screening Offering
AQ
08:07pSTARPHARMA : Investor Presentation to Goldman Sachs Conference
PU
08:04pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Syneos Health, Inc. – SYNH
GL
08:01pLIXIL : Mrs Watanabe joins activist investors to shake up Japan Inc
RE
08:01pEXCLUSIVE : Venezuela oil exports stable in March despite sanctions, blackouts
RE
08:01pDominica's Cbi-Funded ‘Housing Revolution' Resettles Another 52 Families – Cs Global Partners
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..
3LIXIL GROUP CORP : LIXIL : Mrs Watanabe joins activist investors to shake up Japan Inc
4PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces Amendments to Standard By-L..
5DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD : DR REDDY LABORATORIES ) : announces the sale and assignment of the US rights fo..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About