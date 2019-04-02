Cassini Resources : Trading Halt

The securities of Cassini Resources Limited ('CZI') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CZI, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 5 April 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

ASX Release (CZI)

03 April 2019

Trading Halt Request

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 Cassini Resources Limited ("Cassini" or "the Company") requests an immediate trading halt of the Company's securities pending the release of an announcement to market regarding a capital raising.

The Company requests the trading halt until the earlier of commencement of trade on Friday 5 April 2019, or upon the provision of an announcement to the ASX by the Company regarding the above.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

For and on behalf of the Board

CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED

[signed electronically without signature]

Steven Wood

Company Secretary

Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900

E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au