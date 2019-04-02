Cassini Resources : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
3 April 2019
Cassini Resources Limited (ASX: CZI) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Cassini Resources Limited ('CZI') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CZI, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 5 April 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Jessica Coupe
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
|
3 April 2019
|
Market Announcement 1/1
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
ASX Release (CZI)
03 April 2019
Submit electronically
The Manager
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 6, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
By email tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au
Trading Halt Request
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 Cassini Resources Limited ("Cassini" or "the Company") requests an immediate trading halt of the Company's securities pending the release of an announcement to market regarding a capital raising.
The Company requests the trading halt until the earlier of commencement of trade on Friday 5 April 2019, or upon the provision of an announcement to the ASX by the Company regarding the above.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.
For and on behalf of the Board
CASSINI RESOURCES LIMITED
[signed electronically without signature]
Steven Wood
Company Secretary
Telephone: +61 8 6164 8900
E-mail: admin@cassiniresources.com.au
Disclaimer
Cassini Resources Limited published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 23:51:02 UTC