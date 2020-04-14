Log in
Cassini Systems : Partners with AcadiaSoft to Help Clients Manage Initial Margin Requirements

04/14/2020 | 07:01am EDT

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassini Systems, the leading provider of pre- and post-trade margin analytics for derivatives market participants, announced today a new initial margin (IM) partnership with AcadiaSoft Inc., the leading industry provider of risk and collateral management services for the non-cleared derivatives community. Under the agreement, Cassini clients now have automated access to AcadiaSoft's reconciliation platform, Initial Margin Exposure Manager (IMEM), creating a one-stop shop for IM requirements across cleared and bilateral over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded derivatives transactions.  

The partnership will enable Cassini clients to use the firm's pre-trade analytics to make key decisions on how best to execute a transaction, as well as forecast and optimize their portfolios. Then, on a fully automated basis, the clients can send Cassini-generated CRIF (Common Risk Interchange Format) end-of-day files to IMEM for reconciliation on the AcadiaPlus platform.  IMEM is the leading reconciliation and dispute management platform for uncleared Initial Margin.

Cassini Systems CEO & Founder Liam Huxley said: "In these times of extreme market volatility and enormous margin swings, it's particularly vital for market participants to not only ensure they meet the challenges of Uncleared Margin Rules but also understand and manage the true cost of every transaction, from the pre-trade stage all the way to post-trade operations. By providing an integrated Cassini-to-AcadiaSoft workflow, our mutual clients can benefit from front-to-back margin optimization and operational automation.

Fred Dassori, AcadiaSoft's Head of Strategic Development, said: "Our partnership with Cassini Systems reduces the burden of IM management on our mutual clients. By offering more options, we're giving Cassini users the ability to leverage the AcadiaPlus platform across the straight-through processing lifecycle, providing a one-stop shop for IM requirements."

About Cassini Systems
Founded in 2014, Cassini Systems offers an award-winning derivatives margin analytical platform that provides the industry's only front-to-back margin and cost analysis across the entire lifecycle of a trade. Cassini users can calculate any margin on any cleared or uncleared derivatives asset; analyze drivers and movement in margin exposure; reduce Initial Margin levels; and maximize margin efficiency with the firm's industry leading, advanced algorithms. Cassini services have a proven track record of enhancing portfolio returns at every point in the daily business cycle, empowering traders and portfolio managers with the ability to analyze instantly in the pre-trade stage the all-in, lifetime cost of a transaction. Top-tier hedge funds, asset managers and Tier 1 banks rely on Cassini for powerful, flexible, automated tools to manage their portfolios of over-the-counter and exchange-traded derivatives products. For more information, visit www.cassinisystems.com.

About AcadiaSoft
AcadiaSoft, Inc. is the leading industry provider of risk and collateral management services for the non-cleared derivatives community. AcadiaPlus is a new generation open platform that provides the sell-side, the buy-side and fund administrators with specialist applications and a third-party partner ecosystem for the straight-through processing of the entire risk mitigation lifecycle. Backed by 16 major industry participants and market infrastructures, AcadiaSoft is used by a community of more than 1100 firms exchanging approximately $700B of collateral on a daily basis via its margin automation services. AcadiaSoft is headquartered in Norwell, MA, and has offices in London, New York and Tokyo. For more information, visit acadiasoft.com. Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AcadiaSoft_ and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/acadiasoft-inc/.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cassini-systems-partners-with-acadiasoft-to-help-clients-manage-initial-margin-requirements-301039577.html

SOURCE Cassini Systems


© PRNewswire 2020
