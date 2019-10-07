Log in
Cast Your Vote, DFW! Reliant Announces North Texas Nonprofits Vying for $100K Donation

10/07/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

—Reliant charitable giving program invites the public to vote October 7-13 to support three local nonprofits—

With the simple click of a button, local children and families across North Texas will receive added support from three worthy nonprofits: Ally’s Wish, Texans Can Academies of Dallas and Vogel Alcove. Reliant is excited to unveil these three nonprofits as finalists for Reliant Gives, the company’s charitable-giving program that engages the public to support local causes.

Kicking off Monday, October 7, and running through Sunday, October 13, the public can cast their vote online for the nonprofits by visiting Reliant.com/vote. The nonprofit with the most votes will be surprised with $100,000, the top donation. The other two nonprofits receive $20,000 and $10,000, respectively, based on the number of votes received.

“Reliant Gives was an idea born out of a desire to make a lasting impact in our communities, and we’re honored to be doing just that by supporting organizations that are making a real difference for children and families across North Texas,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant.

The Reliant Gives program, established in 2016, has donated $1 million to 24 deserving nonprofits across the state of Texas. It is just one of the ways Reliant strengthens the communities where customers and employees live, work and play.

The finalist nonprofits include:

  • Ally’s Wish, devoted to granting a last wish to young, terminally ill mothers with children. In one of the darkest times in a family’s life, Ally’s Wish strives to provide a memory for the family that will last a lifetime. Wishes are granted in the form of services, gifts, transportation, lodging or any other wish the mother may have. With the $100,000 donation from Reliant Gives, Ally’s Wish could clear out a large majority of their wish waiting list of nearly 40 terminally ill mothers.
  • Texans Can Academies of Dallas, committed to rescuing underprivileged kids who have lost their way in school by bringing them to graduation and beyond—ensuring brighter, more prosperous futures for themselves and their families. $100,000 from Reliant Gives would connect more than 1,000 underprivileged Dallas kids to career education, showing them a way forward to increased earnings and happier lives.
  • Vogel Alcove, dedicated to helping young children and families overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness. The nonprofit provides specialized trauma-informed care, quality early-childhood education and services that address developmental delays, mental health and health needs. A $100,000 donation from Reliant Gives will provide daily access to their on-site health clinic for 250 children annually by funding all supplies and equipment needed as well as a registered nurse.

The three nonprofits were nominated and chosen by Reliant employees. Reliant will celebrate the nonprofits when the winners are announced on Wednesday, October 16. For more information about Reliant Gives, please visit Reliant.com/ReliantGives.

About Reliant

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to more than 3.5 million residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.


© Business Wire 2019
