Castellum :'s Year-end Report 2018 to be Published on January 23, 2019 - Invitation to Teleconference

01/15/2019 | 02:13am EST

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

On Wednesday January 23, 2019, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will present the Year-end Report for 2018. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The teleconference will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date:   January 23, 2019
Time:   Report published 08:00 am (CET)
            Teleconference 09:00 am (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE:  +46856642704
UK:  +443333009262
US:  +16467224903
NL:   +31207219496

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:
https://financialhearings.com/event/11807

The Year-end Report and presentation will be available on Castellum.com:
https://www.castellum.se/en/investor-relations/download-center/

Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 87.5 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.4 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. 

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Castellum AB (publ), Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg | Corp Id no SE 556475-5550 | Phone +46 (0)31-60 74 00

For additional information, please contact:
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46-(0)706 47 12 61
Isabelle Ljunggren, Investor Relations, Castellum AB, phone +46-(0)708 30 08 90
www.castellum.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-year-end-report-2018-to-be-published-on-january-23--2019---invitation-to-teleconference,c2718154

The following files are available for download:

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castellums-year-end-report-2018-to-be-published-on-january-23-2019--invitation-to-teleconference-300778313.html

SOURCE Castellum


© PRNewswire 2019
