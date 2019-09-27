Castillo Copper : Cangai Copper Mine Intent and Convertible Note Conversion

CCZ's London based director Ged Hall remarked: "Our London based investors have been impressed with the progress CCZ has achieved over the past few months. Developing the three pillars clearly offers significant exploration upside and potential to create value, which largely explains the decision to convert the loan notes early."

Board is delighted to have finalised plans to progress Cangai Copper Mine to BFS ahead of our London listing. This provides complete clarity on how we intend to develop the three strategic pillars moving forward and transform CCZ into a mid-tier copper producer. At the same time, I'd like to welcome our new UK shareholders to the registry and the Board sincerely appreciates the vote of confidence with the early conversion."

In a pleasing development, all UK investors that subscribed to the Convertible Loan Note (£300,000/~A$537,000)

The samples have been sent to the laboratory for follow up analysis and metallurgical

The team took numerous pictures and collected samples from along the line of lode & Smelter Creek stockpile;

During the course of this week, SRK Exploration's (SRK) geologist - accompanied by a team from CCZ - visited CCM to undertake a site review as part of the due process the LSE requires:

Importantly, deciding the optimal path forward for CCM delivers clear intent on how CCZ's three strategic pillars are to be developed in the lead up to the listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)

CCZ plans to progress Cangai Copper Mine - one of Australia's highest grading copper deposits - through to Bankable Feasibility Study, as this path will potentially create the most value for shareholders

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ" or "the Company") is delighted announce that forward plans for developing Cangai Copper Mine (CCM) - one of Australia's highest grading historic deposits - have been determined.

Bankable Feasibility Study

After reviewing varying options, the Board decided progressing CCM through to Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) would potentially create most value for shareholders. Importantly, this decision provides clear intent on how the three strategic pillars are to be developed in the lead up to the Standard Listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The appended presentation articulates the planned path to BFS in predefined steps, while simultaneously highlighting CCM's robust fundamentals that deliver exploration upside and scale. To recap, assayed diamond drill core and RC drilled intercepts returned up to 14.45% Cu, 5.93% Zn & 40.1g/t Ag1 and 10.25% Cu, 6.04% Zn & 32.5g/t Ag1 respectively, while there are several sizeable untested massive sulphide conductors interpreted to be open at depth that demonstrate potential scale.

The completion of the BFS assumes Castillo's ability to upgrade its JORC (2012) Resource size, satisfy the requirements of a Scoping Study, a Pre-Feasibility Study, optimisation and Mine planning as well as securing the required regulatory approvals.

Site visit

In late September 2019, SRK Exploration's (SRK) geologist - accompanied by a team from CCZ - visited CCM to conduct a site review as part of the due process the LSE require to progress the listing.

During the visit, the team collected samples from along the line of lode and Smelter Creek stockpile site (refer Photo Gallery) that are being sent for follow up analysis and metallurgical test-work.

Importantly, the metallurgical test-work results are integral to progressing a binding off-take agreement with Noble Group to distribute 200,000t of copper concentrate source from historic stockpile ore.

Corporate

All Convertible Note holders have agreed to convert their holdings into CCZ shares on the terms of the Convertible Notes announced 9 August 2019 and issued 27 August 2019

The options are exercisable at $0.05 on or before 1 August 2022.

An Appendix 3B in relation to the issue of 34,811,255 new fully paid Ordinary Shares and unlisted Options will accompany the issue.

In addition to the above, CCZ will seek shareholder approval for a total of $374,000 (£209,000) of Convertible Notes on the same terms as announced on 9 August 2019.

Finally, CCZ will seek shareholder approval to issue 3,000,000 unlisted options to SI Capital at an exercise price of $0.05 and expiring on 31 December 2023, as consideration for broker services provided.

Next steps

The metallurgical test-work results will be released to the market once they have been returned from the laboratory. Concurrently, the geology team will commence working on timelines and more detailed aspects of the BFS, so it is ready ahead of the LSE listing.

2