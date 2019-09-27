Log in
Castillo Copper : Cangai Copper Mine Intent and Convertible Note Conversion

09/27/2019 | 12:53am EDT

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ASX Release

27 September 2019

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ACN 137 606 476

Level 26

140 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA, 6000

Australia

Tel: +61 8 6558 0886

Fax: +61 8 6316 3337

Contact:

Simon Paull

Managing Director

E-mail:

info@castillocopper.com

For the latest news:

www.castillocopper.com

Directors / Officers:

Rob Scott

Simon Paull

Peter Smith

Gerrard Hall

Chief Financial Officer:

Alan Armstrong

Issued Capital:

676.4 million shares

139.3 million options

ASX Symbol:

CCZ

Plan to take Cangai Copper Mine Pillar to BFS;

early conversion of loan notes

  1. CCZ plans to progress Cangai Copper Mine - one of Australia's highest grading copper deposits - through to Bankable Feasibility Study, as this path will potentially create the most value for shareholders
  1. The appended presentation - "Plan to take Cangai Copper Mine Pillar to BFS"- provides a holistic review of CCM including:
    • Robust fundamentals comprising assays for diamond drill core up to 14.45% Cu, 5.93% Zn & 40.1g/t Ag1 and RC drilled intercepts up to 10.25% Cu, 6.04% Zn & 32.5g/t Ag1;
    • Several sizeable untested massive sulphide conductors open at depth1; and
    • Key planned steps involved to progress through to BFS
  1. Importantly, deciding the optimal path forward for CCM delivers clear intent on how CCZ's three strategic pillars are to be developed in the lead up to the listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)
  1. During the course of this week, SRK Exploration's (SRK) geologist - accompanied by a team from CCZ - visited CCM to undertake a site review as part of the due process the LSE requires:
    • The team took numerous pictures and collected samples from along the line of lode & Smelter Creek stockpile;
    • The samples have been sent to the laboratory for follow up analysis and metallurgical test-work; and
    • Importantly, the metallurgy test-work results will be shared with Noble Group as they are integral to progressing a binding off-take agreement to monetise legacy stockpiles
  1. In a pleasing development, all UK investors that subscribed to the Convertible Loan Note (£300,000/~A$537,000)2 have elected to convert their holdings into CCZ shares

Castillo Copper's Managing Director Simon Paull commented: "The

Board is delighted to have finalised plans to progress Cangai Copper Mine to BFS ahead of our London listing. This provides complete clarity on how we intend to develop the three strategic pillars moving forward and transform CCZ into a mid-tier copper producer. At the same time, I'd like to welcome our new UK shareholders to the registry and the Board sincerely appreciates the vote of confidence with the early conversion."

CCZ's London based director Ged Hall remarked: "Our London based investors have been impressed with the progress CCZ has achieved over the past few months. Developing the three pillars clearly offers significant exploration upside and potential to create value, which largely explains the decision to convert the loan notes early."

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ" or "the Company") is delighted announce that forward plans for developing Cangai Copper Mine (CCM) - one of Australia's highest grading historic deposits - have been determined.

Bankable Feasibility Study

After reviewing varying options, the Board decided progressing CCM through to Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) would potentially create most value for shareholders. Importantly, this decision provides clear intent on how the three strategic pillars are to be developed in the lead up to the Standard Listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

The appended presentation articulates the planned path to BFS in predefined steps, while simultaneously highlighting CCM's robust fundamentals that deliver exploration upside and scale. To recap, assayed diamond drill core and RC drilled intercepts returned up to 14.45% Cu, 5.93% Zn & 40.1g/t Ag1 and 10.25% Cu, 6.04% Zn & 32.5g/t Ag1 respectively, while there are several sizeable untested massive sulphide conductors interpreted to be open at depth that demonstrate potential scale.

The completion of the BFS assumes Castillo's ability to upgrade its JORC (2012) Resource size, satisfy the requirements of a Scoping Study, a Pre-Feasibility Study, optimisation and Mine planning as well as securing the required regulatory approvals.

Site visit

In late September 2019, SRK Exploration's (SRK) geologist - accompanied by a team from CCZ - visited CCM to conduct a site review as part of the due process the LSE require to progress the listing.

During the visit, the team collected samples from along the line of lode and Smelter Creek stockpile site (refer Photo Gallery) that are being sent for follow up analysis and metallurgical test-work.

Importantly, the metallurgical test-work results are integral to progressing a binding off-take agreement with Noble Group to distribute 200,000t of copper concentrate source from historic stockpile ore.

Corporate

All Convertible Note holders have agreed to convert their holdings into CCZ shares on the terms of the Convertible Notes announced 9 August 2019 and issued 27 August 2019

The options are exercisable at $0.05 on or before 1 August 2022.

An Appendix 3B in relation to the issue of 34,811,255 new fully paid Ordinary Shares and unlisted Options will accompany the issue.

In addition to the above, CCZ will seek shareholder approval for a total of $374,000 (£209,000) of Convertible Notes on the same terms as announced on 9 August 2019.

Finally, CCZ will seek shareholder approval to issue 3,000,000 unlisted options to SI Capital at an exercise price of $0.05 and expiring on 31 December 2023, as consideration for broker services provided.

Next steps

The metallurgical test-work results will be released to the market once they have been returned from the laboratory. Concurrently, the geology team will commence working on timelines and more detailed aspects of the BFS, so it is ready ahead of the LSE listing.

2

PHOTO GALLERY

PHOTO 1: SRK'S GEOLOGIST AT CANGAI COPPER MINE - 25 SEPT 2019

Location: 29°30'30"S, 152°29'2"E

PHOTO 2: TOP VIEW OF SMELTER CREEK STOCKPILE - 25 SEPT 2019

Location: 6735800mN, 450200mE,

Source: CCZ geology team

3

For and on behalf of Castillo Copper

Simon Paull

Managing Director

ABOUT CASTILLO COPPER

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) is an ASX-listed base metal explorer primarily focused on copper then nickel, zinc & cobalt.

The group is embarking on a strategic transformation to morph into a mid-tier copper group underpinned by three core pillars:

  • Pillar I: Cangai Copper Mine in northern New South Wales, which is one of Australia's highest grading historic copper mines with a JORC inferred resource of 3.2Mt @ 3.35% Cu (ASX Announcement - 6 September 2017);
  • Pillar II: The Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland, which delivers significant exploration upside through having a sizeable untested anomaly within its boundaries in a copper-rich region.
  • Pillar III: Several high-quality prospective assets in Zambia, which is the second largest copper producer in Africa.

In addition, Castillo Copper is progressing a dual listing on the standard board of the London Stock Exchange.

References

1)

2)

CCZ ASX Release - 11 December 2018 CCZ ASX Release - 9 August 2019

Competent Person Statement

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources of the Cangai Copper Mine is based on information compiled by Peter Smith, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Peter Smith is employed by Castillo Copper Pty Ltd. Peter Smith has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Peter Smith consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

4

"Plans to take Cangai Copper Mine Pillar to BFS"

The critical steps necessary to achieve this milestone

Investor Presentation

September 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 04:52:08 UTC
