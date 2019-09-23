Castillo Copper : Cleansing Prospectus

Castillo Copper Limited

ACN 137 606 476

CLEANSING PROSPECTUS

For an offer of up to 100,000 shares at an issue price of $0.02 each to raise up to $2,000 (before costs) (offer).

The offer is not underwritten.

This prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of shares issued by the company prior to the closing date.

Solicitors to the Offer

Blackwall Legal LLP

Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this prospectus you have any questions about the securities being offered under this prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional advisor.

The shares offered by this prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.