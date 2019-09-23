Castillo Copper : Cleansing Prospectus

|
|
CONTENTS
|
|
1.
|
CORPORATE DIRECTORY.............................................................................................
|
2
|
2.
|
TIMETABLE .........................................................................................................................
|
3
|
3.
|
IMPORTANT NOTES ........................................................................................................
|
4
|
3.1.
|
Lodgement and timing...........................................................................................................
|
4
|
3.2.
|
Disclaimer................................................................................................................................
|
4
|
3.3.
|
Electronic prospectus ............................................................................................................
|
4
|
3.4.
|
Forward-looking statements .................................................................................................
|
5
|
3.5.
|
Foreign jurisdictions...............................................................................................................
|
5
|
3.6.
|
Speculative investment...........................................................................................................
|
5
|
3.7.
|
Other matters ..........................................................................................................................
|
6
|
4.
|
DETAILS OF THE OFFER...............................................................................................
|
7
|
4.1.
|
The offer ..................................................................................................................................
|
7
|
4.2.
|
Minimum subscription...........................................................................................................
|
7
|
4.3.
|
Over subscriptions .................................................................................................................
|
7
|
4.4.
|
Applications.............................................................................................................................
|
7
|
4.5.
|
Application monies to be held on trust...............................................................................
|
7
|
4.6.
|
Issue of shares.........................................................................................................................
|
7
|
4.7.
|
Quotation of shares................................................................................................................
|
8
|
4.8.
|
Dividend policy.......................................................................................................................
|
8
|
4.9.
|
Financial forecasts ..................................................................................................................
|
8
|
4.10.
|
CHESS and issuer sponsorship............................................................................................
|
8
|
4.11.
|
Privacy......................................................................................................................................
|
9
|
4.12.
|
Taxation ...................................................................................................................................
|
9
|
4.13.
|
Enquiries..................................................................................................................................
|
9
|
5.
|
PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER...............................................................
|
10
|
5.1.
|
Purpose of the offer.............................................................................................................
|
10
|
5.2.
|
Financial effect of the offer ................................................................................................
|
10
|
5.3.
|
Effect on capital structure...................................................................................................
|
10
|
6.
|
RISK FACTORS..................................................................................................................
|
12
|
6.1.
|
Introduction ..........................................................................................................................
|
12
|
6.2.
|
Risks specific to the company ............................................................................................
|
12
|
6.3.
|
General risks..........................................................................................................................
|
13
|
6.4.
|
Speculative investment.........................................................................................................
|
14
|
7.
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ..................................................................................
|
15
|
7.1.
|
Rights attaching to shares....................................................................................................
|
15
|
7.2.
|
Continuous disclosure..........................................................................................................
|
16
|
7.3.
|
Interests of directors ............................................................................................................
|
20
|
7.4.
|
Interests of experts and advisors........................................................................................
|
21
|
7.5.
|
Consents ................................................................................................................................
|
22
|
7.6.
|
Litigation................................................................................................................................
|
22
|
7.7.
|
Expenses of the offer...........................................................................................................
|
23
|
8.
|
DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ................................................................................
|
24
|
9.
|
GLOSSARY..........................................................................................................................
|
25
|
|
|
1