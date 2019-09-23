Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Castillo Copper : Cleansing Prospectus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:07am EDT

Castillo Copper Limited

ACN 137 606 476

CLEANSING PROSPECTUS

For an offer of up to 100,000 shares at an issue price of $0.02 each to raise up to $2,000 (before costs) (offer).

The offer is not underwritten.

This prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of shares issued by the company prior to the closing date.

Solicitors to the Offer

Blackwall Legal LLP

Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this prospectus you have any questions about the securities being offered under this prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional advisor.

The shares offered by this prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.

CONTENTS

1.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY.............................................................................................

2

2.

TIMETABLE .........................................................................................................................

3

3.

IMPORTANT NOTES ........................................................................................................

4

3.1.

Lodgement and timing...........................................................................................................

4

3.2.

Disclaimer................................................................................................................................

4

3.3.

Electronic prospectus ............................................................................................................

4

3.4.

Forward-looking statements .................................................................................................

5

3.5.

Foreign jurisdictions...............................................................................................................

5

3.6.

Speculative investment...........................................................................................................

5

3.7.

Other matters ..........................................................................................................................

6

4.

DETAILS OF THE OFFER...............................................................................................

7

4.1.

The offer ..................................................................................................................................

7

4.2.

Minimum subscription...........................................................................................................

7

4.3.

Over subscriptions .................................................................................................................

7

4.4.

Applications.............................................................................................................................

7

4.5.

Application monies to be held on trust...............................................................................

7

4.6.

Issue of shares.........................................................................................................................

7

4.7.

Quotation of shares................................................................................................................

8

4.8.

Dividend policy.......................................................................................................................

8

4.9.

Financial forecasts ..................................................................................................................

8

4.10.

CHESS and issuer sponsorship............................................................................................

8

4.11.

Privacy......................................................................................................................................

9

4.12.

Taxation ...................................................................................................................................

9

4.13.

Enquiries..................................................................................................................................

9

5.

PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER...............................................................

10

5.1.

Purpose of the offer.............................................................................................................

10

5.2.

Financial effect of the offer ................................................................................................

10

5.3.

Effect on capital structure...................................................................................................

10

6.

RISK FACTORS..................................................................................................................

12

6.1.

Introduction ..........................................................................................................................

12

6.2.

Risks specific to the company ............................................................................................

12

6.3.

General risks..........................................................................................................................

13

6.4.

Speculative investment.........................................................................................................

14

7.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ..................................................................................

15

7.1.

Rights attaching to shares....................................................................................................

15

7.2.

Continuous disclosure..........................................................................................................

16

7.3.

Interests of directors ............................................................................................................

20

7.4.

Interests of experts and advisors........................................................................................

21

7.5.

Consents ................................................................................................................................

22

7.6.

Litigation................................................................................................................................

22

7.7.

Expenses of the offer...........................................................................................................

23

8.

DIRECTORS' AUTHORISATION ................................................................................

24

9.

GLOSSARY..........................................................................................................................

25

1

1.

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

directors

Mr Robert Scott

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Simon Paull

Managing Director

Mr Peter Smith

Non-Executive Director

Mr Gerrard Hall

Non-Executive Director

company secretary

Mr Tim Slate (current)

registered office

Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

telephone

+61 8 6558 0886

email

info@castillocopper.com

website

www.castillocopper.com

share registry*

Automic Registry Services

Suite 310, 50 Holt Street, Surry Hills NSW 2010

auditor*

HLB Mann Judd

Level 4, 130 Stirling Street, Perth WA 6000

solicitors to the

Blackwall Legal LLP

company

Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

securities exchange

Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)

ASX Code: CCZ

*These entities are included for information purposes only. They have not been involved in the preparation of this prospectus and have not consented to being named in it.

2

2.

TIMETABLE

23 September 2019

Lodgement of prospectus with ASIC and ASX

23 September 2019

Offer opens

30 September 2019

Closing date

2 October 2019

Quotation of shares issued under the offer

The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. Subject to the listing rules, the

directors reserve the right to vary these dates, including the closing date, without prior notice. Any

extension of the closing date will have a consequential effect on the anticipated date for issue of

the shares. The directors also reserve the right not to proceed with the whole or part of the offer

at any time prior to allotment. In that event, the relevant application monies will be returned

without interest.

3

3. IMPORTANT NOTES

3.1. Lodgement and timing

  1. This prospectus is dated 23 September 2019 and was lodged with ASIC on that date. ASIC, ASX and their officers take no responsibility for the contents of this prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this prospectus relates.
  2. This prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of continuously quoted securities (as defined in the Corporations Act) and has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. In preparing this prospectus, regard has been had to the fact that the company is a "disclosing entity" for the purposes of the Corporations Act and that certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and their professional advisers.
  3. No securities may be issued on the basis of this prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this prospectus.
  4. Application will be made to ASX within seven days after the date of this prospectus for quotation of the shares the subject of the offer.

3.2. Disclaimer

  1. No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with this prospectus, which is not contained in the prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the company in connection with this prospectus.
  2. It is important that investors read this prospectus in its entirety and seek professional advice where necessary. The shares the subject of this prospectus should be considered highly speculative. No document or information included on the company's website is incorporated by reference into this prospectus.

3.3. Electronic prospectus

This prospectus will be issued in paper form and as an electronic prospectus which may be accessed on the internet at www.castillocopper.com. The offer pursuant to the electronic prospectus is only available to persons receiving an electronic version of this prospectus in Australia. The Corporations Act prohibits any person passing the application form on to another person unless it is attached to, or accompanied by, the complete and unaltered version of the prospectus. During the offer period, any person may obtain a hard copy of this prospectus by contacting the company at the address set out in the corporate directory in Section 1.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 07:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57aENI : announced as Global Compact LEAD
PU
03:55aPERFECT WORLD'S 'RE : Evolve' Nominated for ROOKIE PRIZE TGS2019
AQ
03:55aWorld's Largest Electronics Marketplace Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) & electronicAsia Open in October
BU
03:54aEDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS : Form 8.3 - Eddie Stobart Logistics plc
AQ
03:53aALM. BRAND A/S : – Weekly report on share buybacks
AQ
03:52aBEIJING URBAN CONSTRUCTION DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT GR : UCD Puts Up a Good Show in BUCG's Badminton Matches 2019-09-23
PU
03:47aSAP : Personalizing Workplace Learning with SAP and EMOTIV
PU
03:46aTOKMANNI OYJ : Members of Tokmanni Group's Nomination Board
AQ
03:45aLessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook
RE
03:44aUNIVERSAL HEALTH INTL : CARIBBEAN-HEALTH - PAHO prepares for UN High-level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage in the Caribbean
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2Asian shares ease on geopolitical tensions, oil up 1%
3SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Key dates in the history of tour company Thomas Cook
5AIRBUS SE : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group