Castillo Copper : Final Director's Interest Notice

08/22/2019 | 11:43pm EDT

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Rule 3.19A.3

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

CASTILLO COPPER LIMITED

ABN

52 137 606 476

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Alan Armstrong

Date of last notice

16 May 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

23 August 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

300,000 Ordinary Shares

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Loup Solitaire Pty Ltd (Director)

Number & class of securities

  • 550,000 Ordinary Shares
  • 2,000,000 unlisted $0.03 options expiry 30 June 2020
  • 1,000,000 unlisted $0.10 options expiry 31 December 2023

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 03:42:03 UTC
