Castillo Copper : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
20 August 2018
Castillo Copper Limited - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Castillo Copper Limited (the 'Company') will be lifted immediately following the release by the Company of an announcement of an exploration update in relation to the Company's Cangai Copper Project.
Security Code:
CCZ
Issued by
Elizabeth Harris
Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
20 August 2018
