Castillo Copper : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

20 August 2018

Castillo Copper Limited - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

The suspension of trading in the securities of Castillo Copper Limited (the 'Company') will be lifted immediately following the release by the Company of an announcement of an exploration update in relation to the Company's Cangai Copper Project.

CCZ

Elizabeth Harris

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

