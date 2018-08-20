Log in
Castillo Copper : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

08/20/2018 | 05:31am CEST

Market Announcement

20 August 2018

Castillo Copper Limited - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Castillo Copper Limited (the 'Company') will be lifted immediately following the release by the Company of an announcement of an exploration update in relation to the Company's Cangai Copper Project.

Security Code:

CCZ

Issued by

Elizabeth Harris

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

20 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 03:30:07 UTC
