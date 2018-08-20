Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Castillo Copper : Suspension from Official Quotation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 03:11am CEST

Market Announcement

20 August 2018

Castillo Copper Limited - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Castillo Copper Limited (the 'Company') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement regarding drilling results.

Security Code:

CCZ

Issued by

Wade Baggott

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

20 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ABN 52 137 606 476

20 August 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited 40 Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Attention:Elizabeth HarrisBy email only:elizabeth.harris@asx.com.au

Dear Sir

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ, "the Company") requests a voluntary suspension of its securities effective from the commencement of trading on Monday, 20 August 2018 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, pending an announcement by the Company in respect to an exploration update from drilling at the Company's Cangai Copper Project.

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects to make pre-market on Tuesday, 21 August 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours sincerely

Tim Slate Company Secretary

Level 6 / 105 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

P.O. Box 5457, Perth WA 6831, Australia Ph: +61 8 6558 0886, Fax: +61 8 6316 3337

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 01:10:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:24aMalaysia PM expects China business boost
AQ
04:23aMTN : Nigeria Appoints Mroue Chief Operating Officer
AQ
04:23aAFCON 2019 QUALIFIER : Rohr Expected Back in Nigeria Today
AQ
04:21aVIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 17 August 2018
PU
04:19aNISSAN MOTOR : 4-year-old fatally hit by motorist in Plumley Village in Worcester
AQ
04:16aORION METALS : Tanami West Farm-in Payment Received
PU
04:15aBANK OF AMERICA : Distribution challenges for Middle East banks
AQ
04:11aFORTESCUE METALS : FY18 Corporate Social Responsibility Report
PU
04:06aTOYOBO : signs an agreement with U.S. distributor to expand Nerbridge® sales
PU
04:06aSODEXO : Chick-fil-A is not coming to Gonzaga
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AGCO CORPORATION : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Mexico agrees 5.5 percent salary hike for workers - union
3HARBOUR BIOMED : Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Kelun-Biotech to Develop and Commercialize A16..
4KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC : KEY ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Appointment of Rob Saltiel as New President and Chie..
5Homegrown gardeners and chefs take home the win in sacramento

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.