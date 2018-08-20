Castillo Copper : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
Castillo Copper Limited - Suspension from Official Quotation
CCZ
Wade Baggott
Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION
Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ, "the Company") requests a voluntary suspension of its securities effective from the commencement of trading on Monday, 20 August 2018 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, pending an announcement by the Company in respect to an exploration update from drilling at the Company's Cangai Copper Project.
The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects to make pre-market on Tuesday, 21 August 2018.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.
Tim Slate Company Secretary
