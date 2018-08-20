Castillo Copper : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement

20 August 2018

Castillo Copper Limited - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Castillo Copper Limited (the 'Company') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of the Company, pending the release of an announcement regarding drilling results.

Security Code:

CCZ

Issued by

Wade Baggott

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

20 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ABN 52 137 606 476

20 August 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited 40 Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Attention:Elizabeth HarrisBy email only:elizabeth.harris@asx.com.au

Dear Sir

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ, "the Company") requests a voluntary suspension of its securities effective from the commencement of trading on Monday, 20 August 2018 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.2, pending an announcement by the Company in respect to an exploration update from drilling at the Company's Cangai Copper Project.

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension remain in place until the Company makes an announcement to the market, which it expects to make pre-market on Tuesday, 21 August 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours sincerely

Tim Slate Company Secretary

Level 6 / 105 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

P.O. Box 5457, Perth WA 6831, Australia Ph: +61 8 6558 0886, Fax: +61 8 6316 3337