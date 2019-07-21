Castillo Copper : Three Pillared Strategy

Castillo Copper's Chairman Rob Scott commented: "The Board is delighted with the rapid progress being achieved to develop CCZ into a mid- tier copper group, driven by the three pillared strategy. Of note, we appreciate the tremendous support from our London-based corporate advisor, SI Capital, which is advancing the dual listing process. Further, the Board is thankful for our shareholders continued patience and backing as we commence this exciting transformative phase in CCZ's evolution."

Finally, an updated corporate video, which outlines CCZ's new strategy is available on the

Due to the three pillared strategy, the assets in Chile and the Marlborough project in Queensland are being relinquished; meanwhile, the Board is in discussions with prospective partners to develop the Broken Hill project on a free carried interest basis

o Discussions with the New South Wales Resources Regulator (NSWRR) to conclude the enforceable undertaking have been positive and nearing finalisation, which will pave the way for a resumption in trading

Cangai Copper Mine (CCM): an economic scoping study is being contemplated given CCM is one of Australia's highest grading copper deposits, while the agreement with Noble Group - to monetise the historic stockpiles - is expected to be finalised

Mt Oxide: all necessary approvals have been secured and CCZ's geology team will be visiting site to commence field work imminently over the Arya prospect where a sizeable, potential massive sulphide conductor has been identified

Five Zambia assets: due diligence is now underway with initial reports indicating the tenements are prospective for copper, with the Luanshya and Mkushi projects the priorities to commence immediate exploration work

Fundamental building blocks are now in place to rapidly progress the Board's three pillared strategic intent to transform CCZ into a

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ" or "the Company")is delighted to present shareholders with an update ahead of an expected resumption in trading in CCZ shares within the next few weeks.

BUILDING A MID-TIER COPPER GROUP

Over the past few months, the Board has been working tirelessly with numerous stakeholders to put the building blocks in place to execute the three pillared strategy to transform CCZ into a mid-tier copper group.

London listing

A key component has been the decision to seek a secondary listing on the standard board of the LSE and securing the support of our London-based corporate advisor, SI Capital. In turn, this resulted in the appointment of Ged Hall, as CCZ's London-based director, to spearhead the process. Currently, the UK team are conducting due diligence, preparing the listing prospectus, securing regulatory clearances and holding discussion with prospective investors. The Board is targeting the London listing to materialise by 4Q 2019.

THREE PILLARS

The key rationale behind the three pillars theme is all projects, in the Board's view, deliver significant exploration upside and are highly prospective for copper mineralisation. The current status quo of the three pillars is presented below:

Pillar 1: Five Zambia assets

Due diligence has already commenced on the Zambia projects, with the initial interpretation that all five are prospective for copper mineralisation3 (Figure 1). Based on this preliminary view, the Board intends to focus on developing the Luanshya and Mkushi projects initially, if the acquisition proceeds. Further updates on due diligence progress will be released as information materialises.

FIGURE 1: FIVE ZAMBIPROJECTS

Source: CCZ geology team (refer CCZ ASX Release 10 July 2019)

