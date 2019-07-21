Log in
Castillo Copper : Three Pillared Strategy

0
07/21/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ASX Release

22 July 2019

CASTILLO COPPER

LIMITED

ACN 137 606 476

Level 26

140 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA, 6000

Australia

Tel: +61 8 6558 0886

Fax: +61 8 6316 3337

Contact:

Alan Armstrong

Executive Director

E-mail:

info@castillocopper.com

For the latest news:

www.castillocopper.com

Directors / Officers:

Rob Scott

Alan Armstrong

Gerrard Hall

Peter Smith

Issued Capital:

641.6 million shares

104.5 million options

ASX Symbol:

CCZ

Foundations for three pillared strategy to build

mid-tier copper group gaining traction

  1. Fundamental building blocks are now in place to rapidly progress the Board's three pillared strategic intent to transform CCZ into a mid-tier copper group
  1. The UK team, led by newly appointed director, Ged Hall1, are in the process preparing all the necessary documentation, fresh funding and regulatory clearances to secure CCZ's dual listing2 on the standard board of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) by 4Q 2019
  1. The status quo of the three strategic pillars follows:
    • Five Zambia assets: due diligence is now underway with initial reports indicating the tenements are prospective for copper, with the Luanshya and Mkushi projects the priorities to commence immediate exploration work
    • Mt Oxide: all necessary approvals have been secured and CCZ's geology team will be visiting site to commence field work imminently over the Arya prospect where a sizeable, potential massive sulphide conductor has been identified
    • Cangai Copper Mine (CCM): an economic scoping study is being contemplated given CCM is one of Australia's highest grading copper deposits, while the agreement with Noble Group - to monetise the historic stockpiles - is expected to be finalised

o Discussions with the New South Wales Resources Regulator (NSWRR) to conclude the enforceable undertaking have been positive and nearing finalisation, which will pave the way for a resumption in trading

  1. Due to the three pillared strategy, the assets in Chile and the Marlborough project in Queensland are being relinquished; meanwhile, the Board is in discussions with prospective partners to develop the Broken Hill project on a free carried interest basis
  1. The Board would like to thank all shareholders for their patience during this transformative period and ongoing support moving forward as the three pillared strategy is implemented
  1. Finally, an updated corporate video, which outlines CCZ's new strategy is available on the website

+++

Castillo Copper's Chairman Rob Scott commented: "The Board is delighted with the rapid progress being achieved to develop CCZ into a mid- tier copper group, driven by the three pillared strategy. Of note, we appreciate the tremendous support from our London-based corporate advisor, SI Capital, which is advancing the dual listing process. Further, the Board is thankful for our shareholders continued patience and backing as we commence this exciting transformative phase in CCZ's evolution."

+++

Castillo Copper Limited ("CCZ" or "the Company")is delighted to present shareholders with an update ahead of an expected resumption in trading in CCZ shares within the next few weeks.

BUILDING A MID-TIER COPPER GROUP

Over the past few months, the Board has been working tirelessly with numerous stakeholders to put the building blocks in place to execute the three pillared strategy to transform CCZ into a mid-tier copper group.

London listing

A key component has been the decision to seek a secondary listing on the standard board of the LSE and securing the support of our London-based corporate advisor, SI Capital. In turn, this resulted in the appointment of Ged Hall, as CCZ's London-based director, to spearhead the process. Currently, the UK team are conducting due diligence, preparing the listing prospectus, securing regulatory clearances and holding discussion with prospective investors. The Board is targeting the London listing to materialise by 4Q 2019.

THREE PILLARS

The key rationale behind the three pillars theme is all projects, in the Board's view, deliver significant exploration upside and are highly prospective for copper mineralisation. The current status quo of the three pillars is presented below:

Pillar 1: Five Zambia assets

Due diligence has already commenced on the Zambia projects, with the initial interpretation that all five are prospective for copper mineralisation3 (Figure 1). Based on this preliminary view, the Board intends to focus on developing the Luanshya and Mkushi projects initially, if the acquisition proceeds. Further updates on due diligence progress will be released as information materialises.

FIGURE 1: FIVE ZAMBIPROJECTS

Source: CCZ geology team (refer CCZ ASX Release 10 July 2019)

2

Pillar 2: Mt Oxide - Arya prospect

Since mid-March 2019, following the discovery of the high-priority massive sulphide target conductor at Arya prospect (within the Mt Oxide project; Figure 2)4, the geology team has undertaken further desktop work and secured the necessary approvals to undertake a site visit during the current quarter.

Importantly, the desktop work uncovered legacy rock-chips assays with up to 1.84% Cu5 present at interpreted up-dip extensions to the main sulphide body which correlates with the target conductor.

Figure 2: Arya prospect (Mt Oxide) - Massive sulphide target

Source: CCZ geology team (refer CCZ ASX Release 6 May 2019); and Mt Isa Metals Ltd open file report (CR64491, Isa North Project, Annual Report, 4 June 2010)

3

Pillar 3: Cangai Copper Mine

As CCM remains one of Australia's highest grading copper deposits, the Board is considering commissioning an economic scoping study to review all aspects of the project, especially the untested DHEM conductors6 (Figure 3). In addition, the Board remains in contact with Noble Group, and both sides are aiming to finalise the agreement to monetise the legacy stockpiles, once incremental metallurgy test-work is completed7.

FIGURE 3: UNTESTED DHEM CONDUCTOR AT CANGAI COPPER MINE

Source: CCZ geology team (CCZ ASX Release 27 November 2019)

LEGACY PROJECTS

Due to the three pillared strategy, CCZ is in the process of relinquishing the Chile tenements and Marlborough project in Queensland. However, given it is in a highly prospective area, the Board is in discussion with prospective partners to develop the Broken Hill project on a free carried interest basis.

NEXT STEPS

Other than continue to progress the three pillared strategy and London listing, the Board aims to finalise the enforceable undertaking with the NSWRR, at which time CCZ will request a resumption in trading, within the next few weeks.

For and on behalf of Castillo Copper

Alan Armstrong

Executive Director

4

References

  1. CCZ ASX Release 24 June 2019
  2. CCZ ASX Release 17 June 2019
  3. CCZ ASX Release 10 July 2019
  4. CCZ ASX Release 6 May 2019
  5. Mt Isa Metals Ltd open file report (CR64491, Isa North Project, Annual Report 4 June 2010) held within the QLD, QDEX open-file Exploration Reporting System
  6. CCZ ASX Release 27 November 2018
  7. CCZ ASX Release 20 November 2018

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed and that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially altered.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 01:44:01 UTC
