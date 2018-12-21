Castillo Copper : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) - Trading Halt

The securities of Castillo Copper Limited ('CCZ') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CCZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 27 December 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Elizabeth Harris

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

TRADING HALT REQUEST

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Castillo Copper Limited ('the Company', ASX: CCZ) requests the granting of a trading halt in CCZ's ordinary securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The Company provides the following information in relation to the request:

1. The trading halt is requested pending an announcement by the Company concerning the status of its exploration tenements;

2. The Company requests an immediate trading halt and anticipates that the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of trading on Thursday, 27 December 2018 or the making of an announcement concerning the status of its exploration tenements; and

3. CCZ confirms that it is not aware of any reason why a trading halt should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

