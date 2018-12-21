Log in
Castillo Copper : Trading Halt

12/21/2018 | 05:25am CET

Market Announcement

21 December 2018

Castillo Copper Limited (ASX: CCZ) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Castillo Copper Limited ('CCZ') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CCZ, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 27 December 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Elizabeth Harris

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

21 December 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ACN 137 606 476

21 December 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Limited 40 Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Attention:

By email only:Elizabeth HarrisElizabeth.harris@asx.com.auDear Madam,

TRADING HALT REQUEST

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Castillo Copper Limited ('the Company', ASX: CCZ) requests the granting of a trading halt in CCZ's ordinary securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The Company provides the following information in relation to the request:

  • 1. The trading halt is requested pending an announcement by the Company concerning the status of its exploration tenements;

  • 2. The Company requests an immediate trading halt and anticipates that the trading halt remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of trading on Thursday, 27 December 2018 or the making of an announcement concerning the status of its exploration tenements; and

  • 3. CCZ confirms that it is not aware of any reason why a trading halt should not be granted or any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours sincerely

Tim Slate Company Secretary

Level 26 / 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000

P.O. Box 5457, Perth WA 6831, Australia Ph: +61 8 6558 0886, Fax: +61 8 6316 3337

Disclaimer

Castillo Copper Limited published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 04:24:05 UTC
