Castle Biosciences Announces Medicare Coverage for the DecisionDx-Melanoma Test in Cutaneous Melanoma

Castle Biosciences, Inc., the skin cancer diagnostics company providing
molecular diagnostics to improve cancer management decisions, today
announced Medicare coverage for the DecisionDx®-Melanoma test
that predicts risk of metastatic disease and helps to guide use of
sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) in patients with cutaneous melanoma.
"Improved access to the DecisionDx-Melanoma test for the 59 million
Medicare recipients can drive better-informed management decisions for
melanoma patients and help to safely avoid costly surgical procedures,”
said Derek Maetzold, President and CEO of Castle Biosciences. “Using the
DecisionDx-Melanoma test to identify low-risk tumor biology and inform
the discussion of SLNB options provides an important advance in the
management of early stage melanoma patients.”
Palmetto GBA, a Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC), the
administrator of the Medicare MolDX® program that assesses
molecular diagnostic technologies, issued a final local coverage
determination (LCD) for the DecisionDx-Melanoma test effective December
3, 2018. Medicare beneficiaries will now have improved access to the
test to help guide use of SLNB in the context of patient-specific
management plans. The LCD provides for coverage of the
DecisionDx-Melanoma test for SLNB eligible patients with T1 and T2
cutaneous melanoma tumors (2.0 mm in thickness or less, as defined in
AJCC Staging Manual v8, 2017) and clinically negative sentinel node
basins who are being considered for SLNB to determine eligibility for
adjuvant therapy.
Approximately 12,000 patients had the DecisionDx-Melanoma test ordered
in the last 12 months to better inform patient management decisions and
help guide their melanoma care. This is an important milestone for the
test, which is supported by more than 15 peer-reviewed publications
including analytic and clinical validation, performance studies, and
clinical utility in prospective and retrospective studies.
The final
LCD is posted to the Medicare Coverage Database on the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) website.
The DecisionDx-Melanoma test is a 31-gene expression profile (GEP) that
determines a cutaneous melanoma patient’s risk for metastatic disease.
The test classifies patients as having a tumor with low (Class 1) or
high (Class 2) risk for developing metastasis within 5 years of
diagnosis. Patients with a Class 1 tumor profile also have a low
likelihood of being SLN positive. Thus, the individualized risk profile
result of this test can be used to guide use of SLNB in the context of
patient-specific management plans.
The use of the DecisionDx-Melanoma test to inform SLNB decision-making
was validated in two multicenter, prospective cohorts totaling 1,421
patients which showed that a Class 1A test result can identify a
population with a >95% likelihood of a negative SLNB (>95% negative
predictive value [NPV]). For the Medicare-eligible population (65 years
old and over), patients with a T1 or T2 tumor and a DecisionDx-Melanoma
Class 1A result have an NPV of 98.4%. Data from retrospective studies
has shown that patients with a Class 1A result have a 99.6%
melanoma-specific survival rate at 5 years. Thus, the
DecisionDx-Melanoma test can inform SLNB decision-making by identifying
a group of patients with low-risk tumor biology who are less than 5%
likely to be SLN positive. These patients have a very low likelihood for
metastatic disease, and thus can safely avoid this surgical procedure,
potentially reducing the SLNB rate by up to 52% in the Medicare
population.
Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy Background
SLNB is a surgical procedure generally recommended to assess prognosis
of cutaneous melanoma patients. The procedure provides prognostic
information and can determine eligibility for adjuvant therapies, but
can be associated with complications, adding a significant economic
burden to the healthcare system. Elderly patients account for a
substantial proportion of patients with melanoma, and 60% of
melanoma-related deaths occur in patients 65 years of age or older.
However, while older age is associated with a poor prognosis, fewer
elderly patients are found to be SLN positive, which indicates that the
prognostic value of SLNB is limited in this population.
Current guidelines recommend that clinicians discuss and/or offer the
SLNB procedure with patients who have a greater than 5% likelihood of
SLN positivity, and do not recommend the procedure if a patient has a
less than 5% likelihood of a positive SLN. For patients who are SLNB
eligible, the DecisionDx-Melanoma test can inform SLNB decision-making
by identifying a group of patients with low-risk tumor biology who are
less than 5% likely to be SLN positive, and thus can safely avoid the
procedure.
About DecisionDx-Melanoma
The DecisionDx-Melanoma test uses tumor biology to predict individual
risk of melanoma recurrence and sentinel lymph node positivity
independent of traditional factors. Using tissue from the primary
melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has
been validated in three multi-center studies that have included 690
patients and have demonstrated consistent results. Performance has also
been confirmed in four prospective studies including 702 patients. The
consistent high performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies,
which combined have included over 1,300 patients, provides confidence in
disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test
results.
Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity has also
been validated in two prospective multicenter studies that included over
1,400 patients. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two
patients tested has been demonstrated in multi-center and single-center
studies. More information about the test and disease can be found at www.SkinMelanoma.com.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences is a molecular diagnostics company dedicated to
helping patients and their physicians make the best possible decisions
about their treatment and follow up care based on the individual
molecular signature of their tumor. The Company currently offers tests
for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma,
DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com)
and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME
and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com),
with development programs in other underserved cancers, the most
advanced of which is focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell
carcinoma. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston),
and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. More information can
be found at www.CastleBiosciences.com.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM,
DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are the trademarks of
Castle Biosciences, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
