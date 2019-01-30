Castle Biosciences Announces Publication of Prospective Multicenter Study Demonstrating that its DecisionDx-Melanoma Test can Inform Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy Decisions

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a skin cancer diagnostics company providing
personalized genomic information to improve cancer management decisions,
today announced publication of data supporting clinical use of the
DecisionDx®-Melanoma test to inform decisions for use of
sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB), a surgical procedure used to help
stage melanoma. The study found that the DecisionDx-Melanoma test result
can be used with clinicopathologic factors to inform patient discussions
and recommendations for SLNB in line with national melanoma clinical
practice guidelines. The study was published in Future Oncology.
Key Study Findings:
-
National guidelines recommend the SLNB surgical procedure to assess
prognosis of melanoma patients whose tumor features suggest at least a
5% likelihood of sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity. The guidelines
do not generally recommend the procedure if a patient has a likelihood
of SLN positivity of less than 5% because of the false negative rate
of the surgical procedure, associated complication risks and cost.
-
This study was designed to determine if the DecisionDx-Melanoma
31-gene expression profile (GEP) test could help identify patients
with a low risk of SLN positivity (<5%) and validate this intended use.
-
Predictive modeling indicated the DecisionDx-Melanoma test in
combination with tumor depth (T category) and patient age could
predict SLN positivity, and this strategy was validated in two
independent, prospective, multicenter cohorts totaling 1,421 patients.
Patients had a median age of 63 years, median Breslow depth of 1.16
millimeters and 21.4% had ulceration present.
-
For patients with T1-T2 tumors (≤2.0 millimeters in depth) and a Class
1A test result (lowest risk of recurrence), the risk of SLN positivity
was 4.6%. For the subgroup of patients who were 55 years or older the
risk decreased to 2.8% and 1.6% for those 65 years or older.
Guidelines generally do not recommend the SLNB surgical procedure for
patients whose SLN positivity risk is below 5%.
-
For patients of all ages with T1-T2 tumors who had a Class 2B test
result (highest risk of recurrence), the risk of SLN positivity was
18.8%. Guidelines suggest that the SLNB surgical procedure should be
offered to patients whose SLN positivity risk exceeds 10%.
-
To estimate the clinical outcomes of Class 1A patients who would not
undergo the SLNB surgical procedure based on a low likelihood for a
positive result, a retrospective dataset of 690 patients with
long-term follow-up was used. Importantly, at 5 years, Class 1A
patients with T1-T2 tumors had a melanoma-specific survival rate of
99.6%, overall survival rate of 98.2%, and distant metastasis-free
survival rate of 95.3%.
“The GEP test result, along with tumor thickness and patient age, can
help identify a group of patients with melanoma who may avoid the SLNB
procedure based on national clinical melanoma guidelines,” said the
study lead author John Vetto, M.D., Professor of Surgery, Division of
Surgical Oncology and Director of the Cutaneous Oncology Program at the
Department of Surgery, Oregon Health & Science University. “Providing
physicians with accurate risk information to better inform patient
discussions about SLNB options is an important advance in the management
of melanoma, which can help us better direct resources to patients that
really need them.”
The full published study results can be accessed at the Future
Oncology website.
Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy Background
SLNB is a surgical procedure generally recommended to assess prognosis
in cutaneous melanoma patients. The procedure provides prognostic
information and can determine eligibility for adjuvant therapies, but
can be associated with complications, adding a significant economic
burden to the healthcare system.
Current guidelines recommend that clinicians discuss and/or offer the
SLNB procedure with patients who have a 5% or greater likelihood of SLN
positivity, and do not recommend the procedure if a patient has a less
than 5% likelihood of a positive SLN. For patients who are SLNB
eligible, the DecisionDx-Melanoma test can inform SLNB decision-making
by identifying a group of patients with low-risk tumor biology who are
less than 5% likely to be SLN positive, and thus can safely avoid the
procedure.
About DecisionDx-Melanoma
The DecisionDx-Melanoma test uses tumor biology to predict individual
risk of melanoma recurrence and sentinel lymph node positivity
independent of traditional factors and has been studied in over 2,900
patients. Using tissue from the primary melanoma, the test measures the
expression of 31 genes. The test has been validated in three
multi-center studies that have included 690 patients and have
demonstrated consistent results. Performance has also been confirmed in
five prospective studies including over 780 patients. The consistent
high performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies, which
combined have included over 1,470 patients, provides confidence in
disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test
results.
Prediction of the likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity has also
been validated in two prospective multicenter cohorts that included over
1,400 patients. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two
patients tested has been demonstrated in multi-center and single-center
studies. More information about the test and disease can be found at www.SkinMelanoma.com.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences is a skin cancer diagnostics company dedicated to
helping patients and their physicians make more informed decisions about
treatment and follow up care based on the individual molecular signature
of the patient’s tumor. The Company currently offers tests for patients
with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq;
www.SkinMelanoma.com)
and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME
and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com),
with programs in development for other underserved cancers, the most
advanced of which is focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell
carcinoma. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston),
and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. More information can
be found at www.CastleBiosciences.com.
DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM,
DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are the trademarks of
Castle Biosciences, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
