Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Castle Biosciences Announces Time Change for Presentation at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Presentation now scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL) today announced that its presentation at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City is now scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

A live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq; www.SkinMelanoma.com) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq; www.MyUvealMelanoma.com), with products in development for other underserved cancers, the two most advanced of which are focused on patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and patients who have a difficult-to-diagnose pigmented lesion. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are the trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23pLAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX : LKE) Raises $2m in Placement
AQ
08:22pGENESIS MINERALS : Appendix 3B - Closure of Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
08:17pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08:15pTIDEWATER : Appoints Quintin Kneen as President, CEO, and Director
BU
08:14pXENOPHOBIA : Lagos condemns attack on Shoprite
AQ
08:13pFTCH INVESTIGATION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Investigating Farfetch Limited (FTCH) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses May Contact Firm
GL
08:12pFAST RETAILING : Partners with International Labour Organization for Social Protection and Improved Environments for Asian Workers
PU
08:12pFANBYTE : Doubles Network Size, Keeps Gaming Community Roots
BU
08:12pMYGN INVESTIGATION REMINDER : Hagens Berman Investigating Myriad Genetics (MYGN) For Possible Disclosure Violations
GL
08:12pSEADRILL : Sdrl -- Sonadrill Joint Venture Contract Award
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : UK cost watchdog recommends Novartis' blindness therapy Luxturna
2MALLINCKRODT PLC : MALLINCKRODT : Announces Completion of Previously Disclosed Settlement Agreement with U.S. ..
3INSIDE INFORMATION: WINDING UP PETITION AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING
4Litrinium Files Lawsuit Against MACOM for Anti-Competitive Conduct, Seeks at Least $250M in Damages
5FLOW CAPITAL : recent articles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group