Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Castle Brands Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Castle Brands Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ROX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 10:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Castle Brands Inc. (NYSE: ROX) to Pernod Ricard for $1.27 per share is fair to Castle Brands shareholders. On behalf of Castle Brands shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Castle Brands shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Castle Brands Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Castle Brands merger investigation concerns whether Castle Brands and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Castle Brands shareholders; (2) determine whether Pernod Ricard is underpaying for Castle Brands; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Castle Brands shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Castle Brands shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/castle-brands-inc-rox-stock-merger-pernod-ricard/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:56pMETCASH : 29 August 2019 Final Directors Interest Note – Anne Brennan
PU
11:56pASX : MFF - Notice of 2019 AGM
PU
11:56pMETCASH : 29 August 2019 Metcash Limited – Securities Trading Policy
PU
11:56pMETCASH : 29 August 2019 Final Directors Interest Note – Fiona Balfour
PU
11:55pMAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for July 2019
AQ
11:51pWHEELOCK AND : Announcement regarding a proposed selective capital reduction of Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Limited
PU
11:46pSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : 29 August 2019 - The Star plates up culinary winners at QLDNT Restaurant and Catering awards
PU
11:44piWorld 2019 Opened and Released the Strongest Voice of World's Digital Economy
PR
11:43pFACEBOOK : acknowledges flaw in Messenger Kids app
RE
11:38pCHINA GLOBAL PHILANTHROPY INSTITUTE : win the Compassion Award
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE PLAN TO BOOST BIOFUEL DEMAND SOON: U.S. agriculture secretary
2CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED : China rotates Hong Kong troops as protesters call for democracy
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5CHINA GLOBAL PHILANTHROPY INSTITUTE : win the Compassion Award

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group