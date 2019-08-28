Castle Brands Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Castle Brands Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ROX

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Castle Brands Inc. (NYSE: ROX) to Pernod Ricard for $1.27 per share is fair to Castle Brands shareholders. On behalf of Castle Brands shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a Castle Brands shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Castle Brands Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The Castle Brands merger investigation concerns whether Castle Brands and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Castle Brands shareholders; (2) determine whether Pernod Ricard is underpaying for Castle Brands; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Castle Brands shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

