Castle Hotel Showcases Winners of Local Artist Competition

09/25/2018

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Castle Hotel Autograph Collection® recently launched their Local Artist Competition in June 2018. The competition offered an opportunity for artists from around the area to submit their artwork for a chance to have it displayed for sale throughout the hallways of the Orlando boutique hotel.

The Castle Hotel Lobby.


The Castle Hotel in Orlando.


The hotel launched the competition with an announcement in Orlando Weekly and on Facebook and Instagram, with a Local Artist Call in May. The hotel received 16 artist entries and the top two were selected by the hotel’s Executive Team in July.

German Lemus and Mark Baird were chosen as the winners. The unique artwork provided by these artists will encourage guests of the hotel to visit the different floors of the property as well as attend the hotel’s weekly Wine Down Wednesday, where the artists will have the opportunity to interact with visitors and participate in live painting.

Both winning artists delivered their work by the end of August. Mark Baird’s nine pieces of artwork are displayed on the hotel’s ninth floor. German Lemus submitted 12 pieces of artwork, currently displayed on the second floor of the International Drive hotel.

All artwork is for sale and guests can read biographies on each of the artists on the floor where the art is displayed.

The Castle is a unique hotel in Orlando known for its chic and sophisticated vibe. Located steps from International Drive’s world-famous shopping, dining and entertainment, the AAA Four Diamond property offers 214 sleek guest rooms as well as ample space for special events or meetings with richly adorned banquet venues and boardrooms. Its pet-friendly accommodations are moments from the best of Orlando, FL, including the convention center, theme parks and some of the city’s top shopping destinations.

For more information or to book a stay at the hotel, call 1-407-345-1511.

About the Castle Hotel, Autograph Collection®

An enriching experience awaits at the Castle Hotel, Autograph Collection®. Here, guests will find themselves immersed in art, music and culture within the hotel's Bavarian-inspired walls, providing an oasis for travelers sharing an uncommon taste. Find elegant accommodations and amenities, gourmet dining options, state-of-the-art meeting space, intuitive service and captivating views of central Florida's signature attractions and nightly fireworks displays. Tempt your palate at the Garden Bistro & Bar, enjoy craft cocktails at Antlers Lounge or unwind in the heated pool. Those seeking a distinctive venue for a wedding or social soiree will find a sophisticated and contemporary retreat in the only Autograph Collection® hotel on International Drive. Here awaits a unique experience that is sure to ignite creativity and artistry at one of the finest luxury hotels in Orlando, Florida.

CONTACT: Castle Hotel, Autograph Collection®
8629 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
1-407-345-1511
http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/mcoca-castle-hotel-autograph-collection/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2275b25-0cac-47b6-a371-e3d7c03672da

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/add9c68b-9a17-4a0c-974f-cbb50c9be3c0

© GlobeNewswire 2018
