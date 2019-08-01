Log in
CastleBay Companies Launches Offshore Delivery Center

08/01/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

WYOMISSING, Pa., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CastleBay Companies is pleased to announce the creation of a new subsidiary company, CastleBay InfoTech, an offshore delivery center which will focus on helping the company provide a broader range of services at more competitive prices for small to mid-size property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies.

“With the establishment of CastleBay Infotech, we are purposely providing more flexibility and choice for our insurance company clients by offering both onshore and offshore options, and the ability to work across time zones,” said George Grieve, CEO of CastleBay Companies. “And, we have an industry veteran, Mohit Advani, leading the launch in India, recruiting staff, and navigating the intricacies of the Indian services market.”

CastleBay Infotech will initially focus on further strengthening the expertise available for Guidewire and Duck Creek implementations, and the company is actively hiring consultants in India. Additional areas of expertise for CastleBay Infotech will include business analysis, configuration, integration, and quality assurance (QA).

“I have extensive experience from incubation to scaling up insurance practices servicing North American insurance companies from India,” said Mohit Advani, director for CastleBay Infotech. “The part that is most exciting to me about the launch of CastleBay Infotech is the opportunity to build from scratch with a quality organization like CastleBay Companies.”

Encompassing CastleBay Consulting, CB Tech, and now CastleBay Infotech, CastleBay Companies has a respected reputation across all segments of the industry for practical, hands-on knowledge of insurance business, processes, and practices, and for expertise in software selection, implementation services, system upgrades, process optimization, production support, project assessment, QA, and staff augmentation. In addition to the newly-established CastleBay Infotech, CastleBay Companies’ onshore service center, CB Tech, specializes in QA using methodologies and intellectual property (IP), tools, accelerators, and management to deliver the highest possible quality of services to insurance company clients.

About CastleBay Companies
CastleBay Companies was founded in 1998 to provide high-impact consulting services to the insurance market and has grown over the years to include CastleBay Consulting, CB Tech, and now CastleBay Infotech. Services today include software selection, implementation services, system upgrades, process optimization, production support, project assessment, quality assurance (QA), and staff augmentation. To learn more about CastleBay Companies contact Don MacFarland at 513-218-2473 or don.macfarland@castlebayconsulting.com, or visit the CastleBay website at www.castlebayconsulting.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
859.803.6597
jen@stnickmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7905962-e5a0-491a-b9d8-5bced94c8e5a

Primary Logo

Mohit Advani

Mohit Advani, director for CastleBay Infotech

© GlobeNewswire 2019
