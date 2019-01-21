Cat Rock Capital Issues Statement Regarding Investment in Just Eat

Cat Rock Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, “Cat Rock
Capital” or “Cat Rock”), a long-term oriented investment firm and
beneficial owner of approximately 13.0 million shares of the common
stock of Just Eat plc (“Just Eat” or the “Company”) (LSE: JE),
representing circa 2% of Just Eat’s outstanding shares, today issues the
following statement regarding its investment in Just Eat:
On 17 December 2018, Cat Rock sent an open letter to the Just Eat Board
of Directors introducing a set of proposals aimed at addressing the
significant losses shareholders have endured over the past year, with
Just Eat’s share price declining by almost a quarter in 2018.
In summary, Cat Rock proposed that the Board take the following actions:
1) Publicly commit to an appropriate and achievable three-year financial
plan;
2) Align management’s remuneration to the achievement of the three-year
financial plan; and
3) Evaluate strategic alternatives for non-core assets that may deliver
significant value to shareholders if sold at fair prices.
This morning, Just Eat announced that Peter Plumb is stepping down as
CEO with immediate effect. Cat Rock welcomes the Board’s recognition
that the Company’s slow pace of planning and lack of management
accountability needed to change.
Alex Captain, Founder and Managing Partner, Cat Rock Capital Management
LP, commented:
“As a long-term supporter and shareholder of Just Eat, we believe it is
a high-quality business with tremendous growth potential. As we said
last month, change is badly needed at Just Eat to address the key issues
that have caused it to become the worst-performing public equity in
online food delivery globally. We welcome the Board’s recognition of
this in the step they have taken today. It is critical that the Board
now find a high-quality successor and implement a remuneration plan that
creates clear alignment with shareholders’ interests.
“Since we issued our open letter on 17 December 2018, we have held
extensive discussions with many fellow shareholders and received
overwhelmingly positive feedback on our proposals to set three-year
financial targets and an associated remuneration plan at Just Eat.
“We look forward to working closely with the Board and other
shareholders to ensure that Just Eat uses this opportunity to appoint a
world-class CEO, implement appropriate financial targets, and set an
associated remuneration plan, which will allow the Company to realize
its great potential.”
The full text of Cat Rock's 17 December 2018 letter is available at the
following website: JustEatMustDeliver.com
Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Cat Rock Capital.
About Cat Rock Capital Management LP
Cat Rock Capital Management LP is a long-term focused investment firm
that manages capital on behalf of pension funds, endowments,
foundations, and other institutional investors. It seeks to invest in a
select number of high-quality companies, with a long-term approach that
emphasizes deep fundamental research. Cat Rock Capital is based in
Connecticut, USA and was founded in 2015 by Alex Captain, a former
Partner at Tiger Global Management.
