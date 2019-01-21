Cat Rock Capital Issues Statement Regarding Investment in Just Eat

Welcomes Board Recognition that Slow Pace of Planning and Lack of Accountability at Just Eat Needed to Change

Looks Forward to Engaging with Board and Other Shareholders on Finding an Appropriate Replacement and Setting an Effective Remuneration Package

Cat Rock Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, “Cat Rock Capital” or “Cat Rock”), a long-term oriented investment firm and beneficial owner of approximately 13.0 million shares of the common stock of Just Eat plc (“Just Eat” or the “Company”) (LSE: JE), representing circa 2% of Just Eat’s outstanding shares, today issues the following statement regarding its investment in Just Eat:

On 17 December 2018, Cat Rock sent an open letter to the Just Eat Board of Directors introducing a set of proposals aimed at addressing the significant losses shareholders have endured over the past year, with Just Eat’s share price declining by almost a quarter in 2018.

In summary, Cat Rock proposed that the Board take the following actions:

1) Publicly commit to an appropriate and achievable three-year financial plan;

2) Align management’s remuneration to the achievement of the three-year financial plan; and

3) Evaluate strategic alternatives for non-core assets that may deliver significant value to shareholders if sold at fair prices.

This morning, Just Eat announced that Peter Plumb is stepping down as CEO with immediate effect. Cat Rock welcomes the Board’s recognition that the Company’s slow pace of planning and lack of management accountability needed to change.

Alex Captain, Founder and Managing Partner, Cat Rock Capital Management LP, commented:

“As a long-term supporter and shareholder of Just Eat, we believe it is a high-quality business with tremendous growth potential. As we said last month, change is badly needed at Just Eat to address the key issues that have caused it to become the worst-performing public equity in online food delivery globally. We welcome the Board’s recognition of this in the step they have taken today. It is critical that the Board now find a high-quality successor and implement a remuneration plan that creates clear alignment with shareholders’ interests.

“Since we issued our open letter on 17 December 2018, we have held extensive discussions with many fellow shareholders and received overwhelmingly positive feedback on our proposals to set three-year financial targets and an associated remuneration plan at Just Eat.

“We look forward to working closely with the Board and other shareholders to ensure that Just Eat uses this opportunity to appoint a world-class CEO, implement appropriate financial targets, and set an associated remuneration plan, which will allow the Company to realize its great potential.”

The full text of Cat Rock's 17 December 2018 letter is available at the following website: JustEatMustDeliver.com

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Cat Rock Capital.

About Cat Rock Capital Management LP

Cat Rock Capital Management LP is a long-term focused investment firm that manages capital on behalf of pension funds, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors. It seeks to invest in a select number of high-quality companies, with a long-term approach that emphasizes deep fundamental research. Cat Rock Capital is based in Connecticut, USA and was founded in 2015 by Alex Captain, a former Partner at Tiger Global Management.

Cat Rock Capital is publishing this announcement solely for the information of other shareholders in Just Eat plc.

This press release and the letter contain certain forward-looking statements and information that are based on Cat Rock Capital's beliefs as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, Cat Rock Capital.

