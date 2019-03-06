Cat Rock Capital Issues Statement Regarding Investment in Just Eat

Cat Rock Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, “Cat Rock
Capital” or “Cat Rock”), a long-term oriented investment firm and
beneficial owner of approximately 13.0 million shares of the common
stock of Just Eat plc (“Just Eat” or the “Company”) (LSE: JE),
representing circa 2% of Just Eat’s outstanding shares, today issues the
following statement regarding its investment in Just Eat:
We are pleased to hear that the Just Eat Board seems to appreciate the
opportunity to create value through consolidation. We urge the Board to
translate these words into specific and tangible actions over the coming
months.
Since we wrote our letter in December, Just Eat’s share price has
appreciated approximately 35% as investors have come to expect positive
change at the Company. There will no doubt be significant disappointment
if the Board fails to deliver on the opportunity to create value for all
Just Eat shareholders.
Just Eat’s Board and shareholders should be under no illusions about the
need for highly experienced leadership. Just Eat spent £21m on delivery
in the UK and yet likely grew UK orders only high-single digits
organically in the fourth quarter. These are not “strong results” that
show that the status quo is “working”. Instead, they only underscore the
need for a world-class CEO with online food delivery experience.
Notwithstanding the poor UK performance, Just Eat’s 43% overall revenue
growth in 2018 is a testament to the high quality and significant growth
opportunity of the business. We remain very excited about the value that
can be created under leadership with deep online food delivery
experience.
We respect and appreciate Peter Duffy’s decision to withdraw from the
CEO search process, allowing the Board to secure a leader with the
appropriate online food delivery experience. We believe that a merger
with a well-run industry peer is a very attractive avenue for securing
world-class leadership, delivery expertise, and a premium. We and other
shareholders continue to urge the Board to invest the serious time and
effort required to secure this favorable outcome for shareholders.
Cat Rock’s previously released open letters to the Just Eat Board can be
downloaded and read in full at JustEatMustDeliver.com.
Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to Cat Rock Capital
Management LP.
About Cat Rock Capital Management LP
Cat Rock Capital Management LP is a long-term focused investment firm
that manages capital on behalf of pension funds, endowments,
foundations, and other institutional investors. It seeks to invest in a
select number of high-quality companies, with a long-term approach that
emphasizes deep fundamental research. Cat Rock Capital is based in
Connecticut, USA and was founded in 2015 by Alex Captain, a former
Partner at Tiger Global Management.
