Cat Rock Capital Issues Statement Regarding Investment in Just Eat

Cat Rock Capital Management LP (together with its affiliates, “Cat Rock Capital” or “Cat Rock”), a long-term oriented investment firm and beneficial owner of approximately 13.0 million shares of the common stock of Just Eat plc (“Just Eat” or the “Company”) (LSE: JE), representing circa 2% of Just Eat’s outstanding shares, today issues the following statement regarding its investment in Just Eat:

We are pleased to hear that the Just Eat Board seems to appreciate the opportunity to create value through consolidation. We urge the Board to translate these words into specific and tangible actions over the coming months.

Since we wrote our letter in December, Just Eat’s share price has appreciated approximately 35% as investors have come to expect positive change at the Company. There will no doubt be significant disappointment if the Board fails to deliver on the opportunity to create value for all Just Eat shareholders.

Just Eat’s Board and shareholders should be under no illusions about the need for highly experienced leadership. Just Eat spent £21m on delivery in the UK and yet likely grew UK orders only high-single digits organically in the fourth quarter. These are not “strong results” that show that the status quo is “working”. Instead, they only underscore the need for a world-class CEO with online food delivery experience.

Notwithstanding the poor UK performance, Just Eat’s 43% overall revenue growth in 2018 is a testament to the high quality and significant growth opportunity of the business. We remain very excited about the value that can be created under leadership with deep online food delivery experience.

We respect and appreciate Peter Duffy’s decision to withdraw from the CEO search process, allowing the Board to secure a leader with the appropriate online food delivery experience. We believe that a merger with a well-run industry peer is a very attractive avenue for securing world-class leadership, delivery expertise, and a premium. We and other shareholders continue to urge the Board to invest the serious time and effort required to secure this favorable outcome for shareholders.

