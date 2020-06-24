Log in
Catalio Capital Management LP :, formerly known as Nexus, Completes Spin Out from Camden Partners Holdings, LLC

06/24/2020 | 08:33am EDT

  • Camden’s Nexus Division finalizes separation and rebrands as Catalio Capital Management, LP
  • Catalio Capital Management is a new, independent management company, wholly owned by Partners George Petrocheilos and R. Jacob Vogelstein

Catalio Capital Management, LP (“Catalio”) announced today the completion of its spin out from Camden Partners Holdings, LLC (“Camden”). Established as part of Camden in 2016, Catalio (formerly known as Nexus) is now an independent firm focused on investing in a diversified portfolio of biomedical technology companies founded by world-renowned, serial scientist-entrepreneurs. Going forward, Camden will not have any role in Catalio’s governance, but some Camden employees and partners will continue to be supportive limited partners of Catalio.

George Petrocheilos and R. Jacob Vogelstein will continue to lead Catalio and will serve as the firm’s Managing Partners. The key members of the Camden investment team, formerly dedicated to the venture capital strategy, will also become part of Catalio ensuring continuity for portfolio companies, investors and advisers. This includes Tom V. Brooks, Partner and Investment Committee member, and Edward J. Mathias, Chairman.

Mr. Petrocheilos, Managing Partner, said, “Our move to independence represents the natural evolution of our business, which has built a track record of investing in a variety of breakthrough biomedical technology companies around the globe. Camden and its CEO, David Warnock, played a critical role in helping us create Nexus by providing the operating capital we needed to launch our first fund, and they have continued to support us over the past years as we have grown. We are grateful and thankful to David and Camden for the confidence and support they have shown and provided to us over the past four years.”

“The category-defining businesses in the life sciences have always been the companies that successfully paired the best science and the best people with the best investment partners,” said Dr. Vogelstein, Managing Partner. “I believe the unique composition of our team at Catalio allows us to identify the next generation of breakthrough biomedical technology companies and catalyze their development from inception through IPO."

About Catalio Capital Management, LP

Catalio Capital Management, LP (formerly known as Nexus), focuses on investing in breakthrough biomedical technology companies developing the next generation of drugs, devices, diagnostics, data-driven insights. Catalio’s Partners include twenty-five world-renowned scientists with extensive academic bona fides who have also started several successful companies based on their research. Catalio is a transliteration of the Greek verb for “catalyze” because we created the firm as a catalyst to accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies. For more information, please visit Catalio’s website: www.cataliocapital.com


© Business Wire 2020
