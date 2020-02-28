Log in
Catalog Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Rising Affordability of Catalog Management Software to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/28/2020 | 09:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the catalog management software market and it is poised to grow by USD 423.22 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005368/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Catalog Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising affordability of catalog management software has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing threat from open-source software might hamper market growth.

Catalog Management Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Catalog Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

End-user

  • Retail
  • E-commerce
  • Marketing and Media
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41303

Catalog Management Software Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our catalog management software market report covers the following areas:

  • Catalog Management Software Market Size
  • Catalog Management Software Market Trends
  • Catalog Management Software Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing demand for product catalog management by e-commerce merchants as one of the prime reasons driving the catalog management software market growth during the next few years.

Catalog Management Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the catalog management software market, including some of the vendors such as Claritum Ltd., Coupa Software Inc., DCatalog Inc., eJeeva.com, Fujitsu Ltd., G2.com Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., OXATIS SA, PLM Group Aps and SAP SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the catalog management software market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Catalog Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist catalog management software market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the catalog management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the catalog management software market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of catalog management software market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Marketing and media - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment placement
  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Claritum Ltd.
  • Coupa Software Inc.
  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • OXATIS SA
  • Proactis Holdings Plc
  • Salsify Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • VINIEO LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
